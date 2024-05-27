Court overturns acquittal in İstanbul sexual assault case, imposes 12-year sentence

An İstanbul court has overturned a previous acquittal and sentenced a doctor to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a nurse.

The decision by the 25th Penal Chamber of the Istanbul Regional Court of Justice marks a significant development in a case that has drawn considerable public attention.

The accused, a doctor identified as S.E., was initially acquitted by the Bakırköy 22nd Heavy Penal Court on January 25. However, the nurse H.Z.'s legal team, led by attorney Feyza Altun, appealed the verdict, arguing that the acquittal was based on insufficient consideration of the evidence. The 25th Penal Chamber of the İstanbul Regional Court of Justice has overturned the ruling.

Details of the case

The incident reportedly took place at the Yedikule Chest Diseases and Thoracic Surgery Training and Research Hospital in İstanbul. H.Z. accused S.E. of sexual assault during a night shift. Following the complaint, S.E. was detained but later released and subsequently suspended from duty. H.Z. was transferred to Bağcılar Training and Research Hospital.

During the investigation, S.E. claimed that he and H.Z. had a consensual romantic relationship for three years, an assertion that H.Z. denied. The prosecution reviewed three months of phone records and found only four calls between the two from January 12 to February 17, 2023.

During the appeal hearing, attorney Emrah Karatay, representing H.Z., argued that S.E. fabricated the story of a romantic relationship to evade punishment. Karatay stated that S.E.'s claims were inconsistent and not supported by evidence, emphasizing that H.Z. had no motive to falsely accuse S.E.

Lawyer Altun highlighted the challenges faced by victims of sexual violence in hierarchical and workplace settings, stating that societal pressures often prevent women from coming forward. She criticized the judicial system for often protecting perpetrators rather than victims.

The appellate court found the original acquittal flawed and imposed a 12-year prison sentence on S.E. without any reduction. The court also imposed an international travel ban and judicial control measures on the convict. (EMK/VK)