TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
GENDER
Date published: 27 May 2024 17:32
 ~ Modified On: 27 May 2024 17:34
2 min Read

Court overturns acquittal in İstanbul sexual assault case, imposes 12-year sentence

A doctor has been found guilty of harassing a nurse at the same hospital.

Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek
Enlarge Image
Court overturns acquittal in İstanbul sexual assault case, imposes 12-year sentence

An İstanbul court has overturned a previous acquittal and sentenced a doctor to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a nurse. 

The decision by the 25th Penal Chamber of the Istanbul Regional Court of Justice marks a significant development in a case that has drawn considerable public attention.

The accused, a doctor identified as S.E., was initially acquitted by the Bakırköy 22nd Heavy Penal Court on January 25. However, the nurse H.Z.'s legal team, led by attorney Feyza Altun, appealed the verdict, arguing that the acquittal was based on insufficient consideration of the evidence. The 25th Penal Chamber of the İstanbul Regional Court of Justice has overturned the ruling.

Details of the case

The incident reportedly took place at the Yedikule Chest Diseases and Thoracic Surgery Training and Research Hospital in İstanbul. H.Z. accused S.E. of sexual assault during a night shift. Following the complaint, S.E. was detained but later released and subsequently suspended from duty. H.Z. was transferred to Bağcılar Training and Research Hospital.

During the investigation, S.E. claimed that he and H.Z. had a consensual romantic relationship for three years, an assertion that H.Z. denied. The prosecution reviewed three months of phone records and found only four calls between the two from January 12 to February 17, 2023.

bianet is Monitoring Male Violence
bianet is Monitoring Male Violence
1 March 2024

During the appeal hearing, attorney Emrah Karatay, representing H.Z., argued that S.E. fabricated the story of a romantic relationship to evade punishment. Karatay stated that S.E.'s claims were inconsistent and not supported by evidence, emphasizing that H.Z. had no motive to falsely accuse S.E.

Lawyer Altun highlighted the challenges faced by victims of sexual violence in hierarchical and workplace settings, stating that societal pressures often prevent women from coming forward. She criticized the judicial system for often protecting perpetrators rather than victims.

The appellate court found the original acquittal flawed and imposed a 12-year prison sentence on S.E. without any reduction. The court also imposed an international travel ban and judicial control measures on the convict. (EMK/VK)

sexual assault harassment
Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek
@kepenekevrimm [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News için çalıştı. İMC TV’de muhabirlik yaptı. Sivil Sayfalar,...

bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News için çalıştı. İMC TV’de muhabirlik yaptı. Sivil Sayfalar, Yeşil Gazete, Journo ve sektör dergileri için yazılar yazdı, haberleri yayınlandı. Hemşin kültür dergisi GOR’un kurucu yazarlarından. Yeşilden Maviye Karadenizden Kadın Portreleri, Sırtında Sepeti, Medya ve Yalanlar isimli kitaplara katkı sundu. 2011 Musa Anter Gazetecilik ödülü sahibi. Türkiye Gazeteciler Sendikası Kadın ve LGBTİ+ Komisyonu kurucu üyelerinden. İstanbul Üniversitesi Avrupa Birliği ve Bilgi Üniversitesi Uluslararası İlişkiler bölümlerinden mezun. Ekim 2018’den bu yana bianet’te çalışıyor.

show more
other articles
Saturday Mothers/People hold 1000th gathering in İstanbul
Today 15:54
Saturday Mothers/People hold 1000th gathering in İstanbul
Men killed 30 women in April
8 May 2024
Men killed 30 women in April
WOMEN'S AGENDA
The strange detail in 'Dina' case: Inclement weather
7 May 2024
The strange detail in 'Dina' case: Inclement weather
Pro-Palestinian youth group members allege mistreatment in police custody
6 May 2024
Pro-Palestinian youth group members allege mistreatment in police custody
Two rights advocates acquitted over ‘Armenian Genocide’ remarks
2 May 2024
Two rights advocates acquitted over ‘Armenian Genocide’ remarks
Back to Top