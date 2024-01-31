MHP's Bahçeli backs Can Atalay's removal from parliament

In response to the removal of Workers' Party of Turkey (TİP) Deputy Can Atalay from his parliamentary position, Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the government-allied Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has said that that "justice has been served."

Bahçeli extended his gratitude to Deputy Speaker Bekir Bozdağ, who announced the decision, while issuing threats to those who protested the verdict, stating, "No one should be the perpetrator of a severe mistake with heavy consequences."

"The Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), as the manifestation of national will, rejected the domineering, ill-intentioned, prejudiced, politically biased, flawed, and painful stance advanced by the Constitutional Court, backed by media power, and executed within the framework of Article 84, paragraph two of the Constitution.

"The people's will has upheld democracy and the rule of law. Those who mention a new Gezi provocation at the conclusion of Şerafettin Can Atalay's parliamentary dismissal are in error. Those pointing to the streets and endorsing unlawful resistance are antagonistic figures, discussing the adoption of any position against our country." (RT/VK)