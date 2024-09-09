TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 9 September 2024 10:58
 ~ Modified On: 9 September 2024 11:00
3 min Read

Body of 8-year-old girl found after weeks, family members detained

The preliminary autopsy report suggests the possibility of death by strangulation. Among the detained are Narin Güran’s parents and older brother.

Evrim Deniz

Evrim Deniz

Evrim Deniz

Enlarge Image
Body of 8-year-old girl found after weeks, family members detained
A missing person notice for Narin Güran.

The body of 8-year-old Narin Güran, who had been missing since leaving a Quran course on Aug 21 in the Diyarbakır province, was found yesterday.

The child’s body was discovered in a sack, weighted down with stones, in a creek north of her village in the Bağlar district. Initial findings suggest that Narin was killed, placed in a flour sack, brought to the creek bank, placed in the water, and covered with bushes and stones to create a natural appearance, Diyarbakır Governor Murat Zorluoğlu said in a written statement.

The search for Narin Güran had been ongoing for eight days, with efforts focused on the creek where the water level had been lowered.

Autopsy suggests strangulation

After the discovery, Narin’s body was brought to the Forensic Medicine Institute in Diyarbakır. Her relatives and Diyarbakır Bar officials were present outside the institute. Narin's aunt wailed, "They killed my Narin. How could they do this to Narin?" A person accompanying the aunt lashed out at reporters covering the news, accusing them of “spreading lies.”

The Diyarbakır Bar pledged on social media to follow the case to ensure that those responsible for the girl's death are brought to justice. “We promise Narin that we will continue to follow the judicial process to ensure the prosecution and punishment of the perpetrator(s)," they said.

Vedat Turgut, a senior member of the Kurdish Islamist Free Cause Party (HÜDAPAR), also came to the scene and offered his condolences to the family. He asserted, "Such brutality will disappear from among us when we start valuing each other. These are not our culture; they are the culture of America, Israel, and Europe."

The autopsy was carried out by 14 experts and took eight hours. The preliminary report indicates significant decomposition of the body and lesions in the neck region, according to information obtained by bianet.  Additionally, Güran's hands and nose have dissolved, and one of her feet is fragmented. It was also learned that the possibility of Güran's death by strangulation is high.

Diyarbakır Bar Chair Nahit Eren said, “I've been involved in the autopsy every minute. We need to wait for the report results. Narin's body decomposed in 19 days, so finding the cause of death depends on the results of biological and pathological examinations. The relevant authorities will likely make a statement. It seems difficult to say anything definitive about how she was killed."

Twenty-one detained

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that 21 people from Narin's village, including her parents and other family members, were taken into custody as part of the investigation. Among those detained are Narin Güran's mother Yüksel Güran, father Arif Güran, and older brother E.G. Additionally, three of Narin Güran's uncles and the village imam are also in custody.

These detentions were not based on the autopsy report but on previously issued orders, the bar association head said. (ED/VK)

Narin Güran child murder
Evrim Deniz
Evrim Deniz
all articles of the author

2022’den bu yana gazetecilik yapıyor. Gazete Duvar, Kadın İşçi, 5Harfliler, Evrensel Gazetesi, 9.Köy, MLSA’da haberleri yayımlandı.

