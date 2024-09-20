TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 20 September 2024 11:17
 ~ Modified On: 20 September 2024 14:22
2 min Read

Narin Güran killed on same day she disappeared, forensic institute finds

The eight-year-old child was suffocated, the examination has confirmed.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Narin Güran killed on same day she disappeared, forensic institute finds

Turkey's official forensic agency has concluded that 8-year-old Narin Güran, whose disappearance and death sparked nationwide outrage, was killed by suffocation.

The İstanbul Forensic Medicine Institute prepared a report based on the girl’s autopsy report and other available information, and sent it to the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, which conducts the investigation into the murder.

The report states that Güran died on Aug 21, the same day she went missing from her village in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır. Her body was found 19 days later dumped in a creek in a sack, hidden under branches and rocks.

Narin Güran’s mother, brother remanded in custody, father released
Narin Güran’s mother, brother remanded in custody, father released
13 September 2024

The report also revealed that the trauma that caused the amputation of Güran's leg below her left knee occurred after her death, likely inflicted by animals. The report concluded, "It has been unanimously considered that the child's death occurred due to asphyxiation caused by closing the mouth and nose and applying pressure to the neck."

With the available data, it was not possible to medically assess whether Narin Güran was subjected to sexual assault or not, according to the report.

The investigation into Güran's murder has gripped Turkey for weeks, sparking protests. Several of her relatives, including her uncle, mother and siblings, have been arrested in connection with the case. Uncle Salim Güran's associate, Nevzat Bahtiyar, confessed to hiding Narin's body in the creek near the family's home.

The Forensic Medicine Institute is still awaiting the results of an examination of bite marks found on the arm of Güran's older brother, Enes.

Family sabotaged search efforts for Narin Güran, investigation finds
Family sabotaged search efforts for Narin Güran, investigation finds
17 September 2024
Güran family alleges conspiracy in 8yo's murder amid political influence claims
Güran family alleges conspiracy in 8yo's murder amid political influence claims
13 September 2024

Narin Güran child murder
