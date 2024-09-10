TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 10 September 2024 16:14
 ~ Modified On: 10 September 2024 16:26
3 min Read

Narin Güran case: Forensic expert criticizes lack of thorough investigation

The body of the eight-year-old girl was dumped in a creek after her murder. Several people, including her parents, are currently in custody in connection with the case.

Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek

Narin Güran case: Forensic expert criticizes lack of thorough investigation
A mourning tent was set up for Narin in Diyarbakır. (Evrim Deniz/bianet)

A prominent forensic medicine expert has expressed concerns over the handling of the forensic examination process in the case of 8-year-old Narin Güran, whose body was found in Diyarbakır on Sep 8.

Prof. Şebnem Korur-Fincancı, a former Forensic Medicine Institute (ATK) expert and the former chair of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), highlighted the lack of integration and coordination among forensic teams in an interview with bianet.

"Since an effective investigation isn't being conducted, people are speculating without scientific evidence," she said.

Suspect confesses to dumping Narin Güran's body in creek for money
Suspect confesses to dumping Narin Güran's body in creek for money
9 September 2024

Korur-Fincancı underscored that proper investigative measures, such as securing crime scenes and restricting access, are critical. Speaking broadly about the handling of similar cases, she remarked that media coverage often jumps to conclusions before forensic processes are complete.

"We see individuals—whether it's the brother, mother, uncle, or father—being accused before scientific evidence is even available," she said."Any statement not based on scientific data is, in fact, untrue."

The professor also criticized the role of the media, stating that incomplete information is often prematurely shared with the public. "In Narin's case, we saw reports being made before the scientific findings were fully concluded. The media is reporting on information that hasn't been finalized," she, adding that the press often behaves like detectives, rather than adhering to journalistic standards of fairness.

The ministry will intervene

In response to the case, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir-Göktaş announced that the ministry would be involved in the legal proceedings. Göktaş emphasized that psychosocial support was being provided in the neighborhood where the crime occurred. She vowed that the ministry would follow the case closely, ensuring that those responsible for Narin’s death receive the maximum punishment.

"The moment Narin's disappearance was reported, the entire state mobilized," the minister said. "We will do everything within our power to ensure justice for Narin."

Background

Narin Güran, 8, went missing on Aug 21 in Diyarbakır's Tavşantepe village. Authorities launched an investigation, resulting in the arrest of her uncle, Salim Güran, on Sep 2.

On Sep 8, Governor Murat Zorluoğlu confirmed Narin’s body was found near Eğertutmaz Creek close to her village. Her remains were hidden in a sack, weighed down by stones, giving it a natural appearance.

The investigation has led to the detention of 24 individuals, including Narin’s parents, siblings, and uncles.

A suspect, N.B., who is unrelated to the family, confessed to disposing of Narin's body at the request of her uncle, Salim Güran, who allegedly offered him 200,000 lira to “get rid of it.” Narin’s funeral took place on Sep 9, where she was laid to rest in the Tavşantepe village cemetery.

(EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Narin Güran child murder
