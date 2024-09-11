Narin Güran murder case: WhatsApp says it can’t retrieve family members' deleted messages

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has stated that it cannot assist Turkish authorities in accessing deleted messages related to the murder investigation of eight-year-old Narin Güran, whose body was found on Sep 8 in Diyarbakır.

This response came following media reports that suggested Meta had refused to cooperate in the case. In a statement to DW Turkish, Meta's Communications Director Joshua Breckman denied these claims, clarifying that WhatsApp does not store copies of personal conversations.

Breckman explained that due to the platform’s design, it is technically impossible for WhatsApp to access message content anywhere in the world. He added that if the messages were not backed up by users, it is also impossible to retrieve deleted conversations.

WhatsApp messages can only be backed up to third-party services like Google Drive or iCloud, but Meta emphasized that even these services cannot access message content if end-to-end encryption is enabled. According to Meta, end-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and recipient can view the message, preventing even WhatsApp from accessing the content.

Legal sources had previously indicated that the investigators had requested Meta’s assistance in recovering deleted messages from suspects in the case.

While Meta cannot retrieve message content, its website does outline the types of information that may be shared with authorities in response to legal orders. These include user account information, such as registration details, IP addresses, device types, profile photos, and group memberships.

Additionally, while WhatsApp does not routinely store chat logs, it can begin logging messages and calls related to a specific user following a court order. However, no such order had been issued in the Güran case prior to the investigation. WhatsApp says it notifies users when information is requested by authorities, except in cases involving child exploitation or imminent danger.

What happened? Narin Güran went missing on Aug 21 in Tavşantepe village in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, where she lived with her family. Authorities launched an investigation, resulting in the arrest of her uncle, Salim Güran, on Sep 2. On Sep 8, Narin’s body was found near Eğertutmaz Creek close to her village. Her remains were hidden in a sack, weighed down by stones, giving it a natural appearance. The investigation has led to the detention of 24 individuals, including Narin’s parents, siblings, and uncles. Nevzat Bahtiyar, who is unrelated to the family, confessed to disposing of Narin's body at the request of her uncle Salim Güran. Bahtiyar was arrested on Sep 10. Narin’s funeral took place on Sep 9, where she was laid to rest in the Tavşantepe village cemetery.

(VK)