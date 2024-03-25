bianet editor Hikmet Adal wins journalism award

Hikmet Adal, the freedom of expression editor of bianet, has received an award in the "written news" category at this year's Metin Göktepe Journalism Awards.

Adal received the award for his report about an individual who, as a witness in hundreds of investigations, contributed to the detention of more than 600 people, including politicians, journalists and lawyers, mostly on charges related to "terrorism." The person in question, Ümit Akbıyık, also underwent a terrorism investigation when he was a member of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) before turning into a confessor. Published on September 26, the article titled "A Witness in the Files of Over 600 People: Ümit Akbıyık" narrates Akbıyık's story and his involvement as a witness in various investigations.

Controversial confessor ‘identified 669 suspects in 32 hours’

In the same category, Havva Gümüşkaya, a reporter for BirGün newspaper, also won an award for her article titled "They intentionally poisoned the workers." The article reveals that at a Tokat shoe factory, several workers were diagnosed with solvent-induced polyneuropathy, resulting in mild paralysis in their arms and legs, making it difficult for them to walk unassisted for long periods.

The awards, organized in memory of journalist Metin Göktepe, who was tortured to death by the police in 1996, will be presented at a ceremony on his birthday, April 10. (AÖ/VK)