NEWS
Date published: 18 September 2024 18:50
 ~ Modified On: 18 September 2024 18:53
4 min Read

Autistic teen dies in İstanbul care home, family alleges negligence

The family has been seeking justice for nearly two years amid lack of answers.

Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek

Autistic teen dies in İstanbul care home, family alleges negligence

A 17-year-old autistic boy, identified as H.T., died while in temporary care at a privately-run care home in İstanbul. His family has been seeking justice, alleging negligence contributed to his death, but after nearly two years, the legal process remains stalled.

H.T.'s family had placed him in the Ercan care home on Dec 24, 2022, with the understanding that his adjustment might take up to a month, during which time visits would not be allowed. However, no formal regulations support this restriction. The institution informed the family that H.T. could be visited on Jan 22, 2023. However, a day before that date, care home staff contacted the family, claiming that the boy had been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms.

H.T. was taken to Mimar Sinan State Hospital after showing signs of weakness and difficulty swallowing during breakfast. Medical tests revealed blood clots in his lungs, and his lung function was only at 10%. He was subsequently transferred to Başakşehir Çam and Sakura City Hospital for further treatment.

Despite assurances from care home staff that H.T. was only suffering from a mild cold and that the family did not need to visit him, the boy’s condition worsened. According to the family’s lawyer, Rengin Geçen, H.T.'s mother repeatedly tried to contact the care home that day, but her calls went unanswered. Two days later, a nurse from the facility informed the family that H.T. had been moved to Doğa Hospital in the Esenyurt district due to respiratory failure.

Lack of answers

The lawyer detailed how the care home had initially prohibited visits to H.T. during his hospitalization. When H.T.'s mother called Doğa Hospital, a doctor revealed that her son had been transferred already intubated. The doctor encouraged her to come see her son and document his condition for comparison with how he had been when left in the care of the institution.

A criminal complaint was filed with the Büyükçekmece Prosecutor’s Office, calling for an investigation of those responsible for "causing death by negligence," as well as "torture" and "aggravated assault." However, the prosecutor’s office decided not to pursue the case, citing "insufficient evidence."

Family left in the dark

Since H.T.'s death, the family has struggled to obtain concrete information from the care home. Medical reports point to negligence as a potential factor in the boy’s death, with one doctor even suggesting that H.T. might have died from malnutrition. The family holds photographic evidence showing significant deterioration in H.T.’s physical condition, including bruises on his body that were not present before his stay at the care home.

Surveillance footage from the care home also raised suspicions. The video shows H.T. lying on the floor, but provides little information on the care he received. The family insists that these details require further investigation.

Seeking justice

The family, represented by Rengin Geçen, continues to seek justice, calling for accountability in H.T.’s death. Geçen has filed an appeal to the Ankara Regional Administrative Court, seeking permission to investigate the care home and hospital staff for negligence.

The lawyer said, "The forensic report clearly shows that H.T. was not properly nourished and had fresh wounds on his body at the time of death. The decision to block an investigation into the care home staff and hospital doctors is unacceptable."

Dr. Şebnem Korur Fincancı, a prominent forensic expert, reviewed the medical findings, stating that H.T.'s symptoms could be attributed to advanced autism spectrum disorder, exacerbated by malnutrition, reduced mobility, and infections that led to sepsis.

No response

When contacted for comment, a representative from the Ercan care home declined to speak, directing inquiries to the Provincial Directorate of Social Services. Officials there stated they were prohibited from giving statements to the media.

The family continues to seek justice, demanding that all parties involved be held accountable and that the circumstances surrounding H.T.'s death be thoroughly investigated. (EMK/VK)

Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek
bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News için çalıştı. İMC TV’de muhabirlik yaptı. Sivil Sayfalar,...

bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News için çalıştı. İMC TV’de muhabirlik yaptı. Sivil Sayfalar, Yeşil Gazete, Journo ve sektör dergileri için yazılar yazdı, haberleri yayınlandı. Hemşin kültür dergisi GOR’un kurucu yazarlarından. Yeşilden Maviye Karadenizden Kadın Portreleri, Sırtında Sepeti, Medya ve Yalanlar isimli kitaplara katkı sundu. 2011 Musa Anter Gazetecilik ödülü sahibi. Türkiye Gazeteciler Sendikası Kadın ve LGBTİ+ Komisyonu kurucu üyelerinden. İstanbul Üniversitesi Avrupa Birliği ve Bilgi Üniversitesi Uluslararası İlişkiler bölümlerinden mezun. Ekim 2018’den bu yana bianet’te çalışıyor.

