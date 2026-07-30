Ankara's Etimesgut district mayor Erdal Beşikçioğlu detained in 'corruption' probe

Erdal Beşikçioğlu, the mayor of Ankara's Etimesgut district, was detained today in a corruption investigation involving municipal contracts.

The Ankara West Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said it ordered the detention of 55 suspects, including 42 municipal personnel and 13 company officials. So far 52 suspects have been taken into custody while police also searched the Etimesgut municipality, according to media reports.

The investigation is the latest in a series of "corruption" probes targeting opposition-run municipalities since March last year. More than 35 mayors have been detained in those investigations, including mayors of major cities such as İstanbul, Bursa, Adana and Antalya. The opposition views these operations as politically motivated efforts orchestrated by the goverment to weaken their rivals. Most of these municipalities have remained under the control of the opposition because acting mayors to replace suspended mayors are elected by municipal councils, where opposition parties generally hold a majority. Thirty-one opposition mayors removed from office since 2024 elections

The prosecutor’s office said the investigation was launched over allegations of irregularities in municipal tenders, forged documents and illicit benefits linked to parking leases and planning and licensing procedures for construction projects.

It said investigators examined Court of Accounts reports, statements from cooperating suspects, testimonies from complainants, Financial Crimes Investigation Board reports and tapped telephone records.

“Based on the evidence obtained, the suspects are being investigated for establishing and managing a criminal organization, membership in the organization, embezzlement, bribery, extortion, bid-rigging and interference in the performance of contractual obligations,” the office said.

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The office said deputy mayors Taylan Özgüven, İhsan Bahri Bellek and Atilla Akyürek were also detained. Other suspects include municipal department heads, engineers, tender commission members, former municipal employees, political party officials, municipal council members and representatives of companies doing business with the municipality.

Police searched 56 homes, 15 workplaces and 41 vehicles during the operations.

Beşikçioğlu, a well-known stage and screen actor, entered politics in 2024 and was elected Etimesgut mayor as the candidate of the Republican People’s Party (CHP). He remained with the CHP following a split in the party this month rather than joining the newly formed New (Yeni) Party.

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(VK)