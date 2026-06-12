TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 12.06.2026 10:08 12 June 2026 10:08
 ~  MO: Modified On: 12.06.2026 10:19 12 June 2026 10:19
Read Read:  2 minute

İstanbul's Silivri district mayor detained in corruption investigation

Seventeen others, including municipal officials and businesspeople, have also been detained.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
İstanbul's Silivri district mayor detained in corruption investigation
Balcıoğlu (middle) during the handover ceremony following the 2024 elections (Silivri Municipality)

Police detained Bora Balcıoğlu, the mayor of İstanbul’s Silivri district, along with 17 others during raids early today as part of a corruption investigation. Municipal officials and businesspeople are reportedly among those detained.

Simultaneous to the raids, financial crimes police carried out a search in the municipal hall.

The operation is part of an ongoing crackdown based on corruption allegations targeting the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which began in March last year. Along with hundreds of municipal officials and employees, more than 30 CHP mayors have been dismissed and detained under this crackdown, including mayors of major cities such as İstanbul, Bursa, Adana, and Antalya.

Thirty-one opposition mayors removed from office since 2024 elections
Thirty-one opposition mayors removed from office since 2024 elections
2 April 2026

The CHP still maintains control in most of these municipalities despite the dismissals, as acting mayors are elected by municipal councils where the party holds a majority.

The opposition party alleges that these operations are politically motivated, stemming from the victory it achieved against the ruling bloc in the 2024 local elections. The government maintains that the process is judicial.

Suspended Adana mayor released after first hearing of corruption case
Suspended Adana mayor released after first hearing of corruption case
6 February 2026

(EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Crackdown on CHP
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top