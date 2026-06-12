İstanbul's Silivri district mayor detained in corruption investigation

Police detained Bora Balcıoğlu, the mayor of İstanbul’s Silivri district, along with 17 others during raids early today as part of a corruption investigation. Municipal officials and businesspeople are reportedly among those detained.

Simultaneous to the raids, financial crimes police carried out a search in the municipal hall.

The operation is part of an ongoing crackdown based on corruption allegations targeting the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which began in March last year. Along with hundreds of municipal officials and employees, more than 30 CHP mayors have been dismissed and detained under this crackdown, including mayors of major cities such as İstanbul, Bursa, Adana, and Antalya.

Thirty-one opposition mayors removed from office since 2024 elections

The CHP still maintains control in most of these municipalities despite the dismissals, as acting mayors are elected by municipal councils where the party holds a majority.

The opposition party alleges that these operations are politically motivated, stemming from the victory it achieved against the ruling bloc in the 2024 local elections. The government maintains that the process is judicial.

Suspended Adana mayor released after first hearing of corruption case

(EMK/VK)