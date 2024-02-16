Protests continue for Eros killed under torture

The residents of the housing estate where the cat named Eros was killed in İstanbul's Başakşehir district continue their protests, demanding the arrest of the perpetrator.

Images captured by the security camera On the early morning of January 1, Ibrahim K., who entered the elevator of the apartment building, encountered Eros and began kicking the cat. The perpetrator chased the cat as it fled from the elevator, eventually catching and torturing it to death. The moments of the perpetrator torturing Eros were captured by the security cameras of the housing estate. A case has been opened against the suspect who was first detained and then released under judicial supervision.

The Law for Life Platform called for action through their social media account, stating, "The killer of Eros, who was kicked to death for 6 minutes, is still free while Eros lies underground. We are in rebellion against the injustice of letting killers roam free, depriving animals of justice. We are coming together for Eros and all animals whose rights have been violated. We are in rebellion against the injustice of releasing killers; we are taking action all over the country! He brutally killed a cat, who lived with his family in the site where he was born and raised, cared for lovingly by his admirers, was released, and still hasn't been arrested."

Today (February 16) at 21.00 - In front of Gate B of Ağaoğlu My World Europe housing estate where Eros lived in İstanbul

February 17 at 17.00 - Sakarya Street in Ankara

February 18 Sunday at 14.00 - In Beykoz, İstanbul

February 18 at 19.30 - In front of Vestel in Alsancak, İzmir

February 18 at 13.00 - In Esenlik Market, Antakya

February 18 at 14.00 - Atatürk Monument in Alanya

