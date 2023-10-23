TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 23 October 2023 10:48
 ~ Modified On: 23 October 2023 11:16
2 min Read

AFAD: Marmara earthquake will affect seven provinces

AFAD Risk Assessment and Prevention Department President Gökhan Yılmaz emphasized the need to strengthen the infrastructure of the cities, including energy, drinking water, transportation, and communication, in addition to building renovations.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Gökhan Yılmaz, the President of the Risk Assessment and Prevention Department of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) made statements regarding the expected earthquake in the Marmara Sea.

Yılmaz, who participated in an earthquake symposium in Edirne and addressed journalists, reminded that Turkey is located in a seismic zone and noted that significant earthquakes could occur in various regions.

Yılmaz stated that a potential earthquake in the Marmara Sea would affect Istanbul but also seven surrounding provinces.

Yılmaz, emphasized the need to renew the aging and deteriorating structures in a great city like Istanbul, which served in history as the capital of three empires, and which contains buildings dating back 2,000 years and a substantial population, and said that the most crucial preparation for Istanbul is to transform the city into a resilient metropolis.

Yılmaz emphasized the need to strengthen the city's infrastructure, including energy, drinking water, transportation, and communication, in addition to building renovations.

February 6 earthquakes reinvoke fears about İstanbul
February 6 earthquakes reinvoke fears about İstanbul's potential 'big one'
15 February 2023
Destructive Characteristics of the February 6 Maraş Earthquakes
Destructive Characteristics of the February 6 Maraş Earthquakes
18 August 2023
Special series: Six months on from Turkey earthquakes
Special series: Six months on from Turkey earthquakes
8 August 2023

