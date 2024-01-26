New tsunami observation and early warning stations being established in Sea of Marmara

The Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute (KRDAE) has commenced work on 20 new "Multidisciplinary Tsunami Observation and Early Warning Stations" to be positioned around the Sea of Marmara and the Islands.

The stations are being implemented with the support provided by the Presidency of Strategy and Budget within the scope of the İstanbul Governorate Disaster Risk Reduction Plan (İRAP).

It will be possible to monitor potential tsunamis following earthquakes in the Sea of Marmara through a multidisciplinary approach with early warning systems. The first of the new stations has commenced its operations at the Kartal Municipality Water Sports Center with contributions from the Kartal Municipality.

Stating that currently, messages for early warning are being sent not only to our country, but also to 21 institutions from 15 different countries in the Aegean, Mediterranean, Black Sea, and related seas from the existing 28 tsunami stations across Turkey, Director of the KRDAE, Prof. Dr. Haluk Özener, shared the following information:

"Since July 1, 2012, our institute, as the 'National Tsunami Warning Center,' has transmitted a total of 45 tsunami warning messages to subscribers, including AFAD. With the new stations we are establishing under the İRAP, sea level changes in the entire Marmara Region, particularly in istanbul, will be monitored even more closely on a 24/7 basis. Our multidisciplinary stations consist of sea level sensors, accelerometers, meteorological sensors, and GNSS receivers. Our goal is to observe the potential tsunami following a possible Marmara earthquake, and by issuing early warning messages, prevent potential loss of life." (AÖ/PE)