91-year-old Syriac man fatally shot at Mardin home

91-year-old Syriac citizen Gavriye Akgüç lost his life in an armed attack in the garden of his house in Enhil (Yemişli) village in Midyat, Mardin.

roviding information about the incident to bianet, the President of the Human Rights Association (IHD) Mardin Branch, Veysi Parıltı, stated that Akgüç was shot and killed on November 6th around 11:00 PM while returning from his neighbor's house with his husband. his husband was in the courtyard restroom when the fatal shot was fired.

Parıltı also shared information from the police, stating that 11 individuals were in custody in connection with the incident, and authorities expressed their commitment to swiftly solving the case.

One of those detained is the son of a village guard. Yuhanna Aktaş, an IHD member residing in Midyat, explained that Gavriye Akgüç and his husband, who have been living in Istanbul for the last 10 years, had been spending more time in the village for the past 1.5 years. Aktaş raised the possibility that Akgüç might have been killed due to disputes over land that had been used by others for many years, especially after the Syriacs began asserting their ownership following a land registration in 2006, which led to some tensions and conflicts.

Aktaş stated that Akgüç had told his neighbors that there had been a dispute over land with someone from the same village, remarking, "What could anyone want from a 91-year-old?" He also mentioned that the son of a village guard was among those detained.

Aktaş pointed out that the intimidation and forced migration of minorities and the seizure of their property were not new events, emphasizing that between 1990 and 2000, 52 Syriac citizens in Midyat alone had been murdered with their killers remaining unidentified.

Aktaş underlined that Gavriye Akgüç and his husband were the last generation that wanted to live in their village, as their children were already living abroad and had no connection to the village. He expressed their focus on the possibility that Akgüç might have been killed to ensure the land could be used freely.

Aktaş added that after the autopsy, Gavriye Akgüç's body would be kept in the church morgue until his children and relatives arrive, and then he would be laid to rest in the family cemetery in Istanbul.

"They want to drive Syriacs away"

Providing information about the incident to bianet, George Aslan, the Syriac Member of Parliament for the People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP), stated that Syriac citizens asserting their land rights and establishing successful businesses had caused discomfort among some segments in the region. He said, "Of course, we do not accuse the entire region, but there are efforts to frighten, intimidate, and drive away the Syriacs. A few days ago, a Syriac citizen in Iwardo (Gülgöze) village was also beaten by village guards."

Aslan had also drawn attention to the killing of Gavriye Akgüç in the parliament. (BA/AÖ)