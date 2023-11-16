'Turkey should resolve Kurdish issue in its second century,' says HEDEP leader

The Co-Chair of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP), Tuncer Bakırhan, gathered with the party's provincial and district organizations in Diyarbakır's Demir Hotel Meeting Hall. During the public session of the meeting, Bakırhan addressed various topics, including the attacks on Rojava, the appointed trustees, the isolation of PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, and comments made by CHP Chair Özgür Özel.

Among those present at the meeting were HEDEP parliamentarians Çiçek Otlu, Celal Fırat, and HEDEP Central Executive Board Member Hacı Erdemir.

Regarding Turkey's attacks on Rojava, Bakırhan expressed, "Those shedding crocodile tears for Palestine are playing the three monkeys when it comes to Rojava."

Commenting on the release of Ogün Samast, the murderer of Hrant Dink, Bakırhan stated, "Selahattin Demirtaş is inside because of his speeches, Selçuk Mızraklı is inside, Gültan Kışanak is inside, but this killer is outside."

Confinement of Öcalan

Bakırhan emphasized the need to lift the isolation on PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, stating, "The isolation on Abdullah Öcalan must be lifted, and opportunities for Öcalan to contribute to the resolution of the Kurdish issue must be created. The Kurdish issue should be resolved in the 21st century. Öcalan's role is crucial. If isolation persists, there is no intention for a solution. If isolation persists, illegality will continue."

Addressing CHP Leader Özgür Özel's comparisons between Demirtaş and Öcalan, Bakırhan expressed disapproval, stating, "They came saying they were innovative, claiming they would change, but it seems they haven't changed much. We do not approve of fighting through comparisons and contrasts of Kurdish leaders. We do not approve of using Kurds as a battleground."

Concerning local elections, Bakırhan highlighted attempts to create a perception among the public that "trustees will be appointed again." He emphasized the determination not to yield the hard-won positions through struggle and resistance.

"Paramilitary forces"

Warning about the recruitment of paramilitary forces, Bakırhan stated, "They failed to achieve their goals through killing, they failed with the hawk-pigeon dichotomy. Now, they are trying to achieve it through different methods, organizing paramilitary forces, organizing primitive nationalist segments. I want to warn about this dangerous ground."

Bakırhan also commemorated the anniversary of Ahmet Kaya's death, condemning the system that either confines Kurds to prison, underground, or exile. He also remembered Seyit Rıza on the 87th anniversary of his death, stating, "As Seyid Rıza said, we will never give up. The stance of Seyid Rızas guides us."

Following the meeting, Tuncer Bakırhan was expected to visit the businesses in Dörtyol district in Bağlar at 3:00 PM. The heavy police presence on the street where Demir Hotel is located drew attention.