Sheikh Said's grandson ordered to share Turkish flag on social media as penalty

The Diyarbakır Bar Association has taken legal action concerning the case of Ruşen Fırat who faced an extraordinary penalty of being ordered to share the Turkish flag on Facebook.

Ruşen Fırat found himself in legal trouble on December 26 in Hınıs, Erzurum, due to Facebook posts he shared in 2015 and 2016. Accused of making 'terrorist propaganda,' Fırat was subsequently referred to the Hınıs Criminal Peace Court for possible detention. However, he was released under judicial control.

Fırat is the grandson of Sheikh Said, a Kurdish sheikh who led a rebellion in 1925 against the newly founded republic.

The Hınıs Criminal Peace Court not only imposed judicial control on Fırat but also mandated that he share the Turkish flag on all his social media accounts for 30 days. The court stated:

"During the judicial control period, the suspect is required to share the Turkish flag on his social media accounts every day. Failure to comply will result in a reconsideration of the detention process for violating the terms of judicial control."

Following the court's decision, Fırat began sharing images of the Turkish flag on his social media platforms. However, there are claims that the court distorted Fırat's statement in the court record. The term 'Kurdistan flag' in Fırat's statement was marked as "(so-called) Kurdistan flag" in the records. Furthermore, the judge reportedly questioned Fırat about whether he had ever taken a photo with the Turkish flag.

Fırat's sister, Halime Fırat, shared that the police had contacted them, informing them of the court's decision. According to the judge's ruling, they are required to display the Turkish flag on their social media accounts for 30 days and visit the police station three times a week to povide signature.

In response to the situation, Fırat stated, "The police have been calling us since last night, warning that if the decision is not implemented, my brother will be detained again." The sister added, "On the morning of December 26, following a raid on our house at 6:00 a.m., my brother Ruşen Fırat was arbitrarily detained."

Criminal complaint against judge

The Diyarbakır Bar Association filed a criminal complaint against Judge Murat Şakru, who endorsed the decision.

This incident has been labeled a scandal by Fırat's family lawyer, Ensar Fırat, who stated their intention to file a complaint against the judge with the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK). In the coming days, the family plans to release a detailed statement regarding the incident. Meanwhile, Mehdi Özdemir, Deputy President of the Diyarbakır Bar Association, also announced their intention to file a criminal complaint in response to this unprecedented penalty.

Fırat's posts include one featuring the flag of the Kurdistan Regional Government (IKBY) and another taken at the 2016 HDP congress in Ankara, displaying a poster of PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

The Diyarbakır Bar Association has elevated the case to the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) following the media coverage, filing a criminal complaint against Judge Murat Şakru. (BA/HA/VK)