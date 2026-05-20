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NEWS
DP: Date Published: 20.05.2026 09:26 20 May 2026 09:26
 ~  MO: Modified On: 20.05.2026 10:03 20 May 2026 10:03
Read Read:  1 minute

5.6 magnitude earthquake in eastern Turkey

The tremor was felt strongly in Malatya and surrounding provinces due to its proximity to the surface.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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5.6 magnitude earthquake in eastern Turkey
Felt reports submitted to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the Battalgazi district of Malatya, eastern Turkey, at 9 am local time (GMT+3), causing brief panic among residents.

The epicenter of the tremor was located in the Gülümuşağı area of Battalgazi, according to information on the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) website of the. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.03 kilometers.

Due to the earthquake's proximity to the surface, the shaking was felt strongly, accordingt to reports in the local media.

The tremor was also felt in surrounding provinces, particularly Adıyaman.

Malatya Governor Seddar Yavuz said, "We have not received any reports of negative developments so far," as quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Malatya was one of the 10 cities devastated by the twin earthquakes centered in Maraş in Feb 2023.

Powerful earthquake strikes Turkey's Malatya, one of the cities devastated by February 2023 quakes
Powerful earthquake strikes Turkey's Malatya, one of the cities devastated by February 2023 quakes
16 October 2024

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
earthquake
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