The death of humanity

These days will pass. They must. I hear the joy of the little children in the kindergarten down below, a stark contrast to the heartless, soulless voices populating the air waves.

The thousands and thousands of dead Iranian people cover the lawn of the White House. Their surviving relatives next to them, screaming and howling at the podium, as the devil incarnate Donald Trump talks of war goals, completing the liberation of the country, he glances at the nearly 200 dead girls infront of him killed by Americans, and continues.

But you see, the USA has lots of experience of killing Muslims or banning them from their country. The Middle East has always been a playground for the West, and when they have broken “their toys” they just walk away.

Who now can recall the number of Afghans and Iraqis killed by allied forces? And of course by his best mates in Israel. It is of course all theatre, we rarely see dead bodies, just really good video game footage. The graphic and true reporting of the Vietnam war helped to bring about its end. America and the world learnt its lesson.

But who stands up to the bully, no one, except Spain. In the UK most of the media cheered on the planes bombing Iran “as liberators.” But as girls schools, medical facilities and apartment blocks came under attack, that argument wore thin and cruel. Iranians were and are stuck between a rock and a hard place, be killed by their own regime or USA and Israel. Condemnation is almost nil, nobody wants to upset the bully, he might do terrible tariff things or shout rude words. We have not learnt from history, you can’t sweet talk a tyrant. Just ask Poland, France and all those who fought Hitler. Now, they are lavished with Royal visits and meaningless awards, the most ridiculous being FIFA’s World Peace, Gianni Infantino almost physically tickling his tummy.

Where are the Atatürks, the Martin Luther Kings, the Gandhis of this world, standing up against imperialism and tyranny? Who will these young people in the kindergarten below look up to in a few years time? Who and what will be their global role models? Kindness? Compassion? Or will they become monsters too. (DM/VK)