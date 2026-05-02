TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
LIFE
DP: Date Published: 02.05.2026 03:05 2 May 2026 03:05
 ~  MO: Modified On: 02.05.2026 03:28 2 May 2026 03:28
Read Read:  3 minute

Miners pushed to the limit

I naively hoped -thought- they would have a bed, shower and food each night. But they wait patiently just to be allowed to protest outside of the ministry.

David R. Mellor

David R. Mellor

David R. Mellor

Enlarge Image
Miners pushed to the limit

We got married there, in the exact same place I now see on the screen. It was a happy occasion, my father-in-law who was quite ill put on a brave and noble display. My wife’s younger sister tried to translate the proceedings to me but was too nervous and just spoke gibberish, bless her. Afterwards we went to a small tea house in the park and began our married life.

But now there is no food, just half naked miners pleading to be paid. A once beautiful sight is now ugly. Having not been paid for 6 months, they are reduced to rubble. A miner holds out a very basic shopping list from his wife to the media. Potatoes, onions, tomatos, the child wanting a small toy as well. But he and his colleagues have nothing. Their faces are contorted in grief, rage, disbelief. They are like tortured animals hemmed in behind police lines. Not eating, their eyes burning with pepper spray. They can’t go back home with nothing, proud people, they are like lambs too the slaughter. It is now 14.15pm.

Yesterday Galatasaray gloriously won the İstanbul derby, and I attended my local football teams’ game, who have a real chance of making the play-offs. The crowd, as ever where I live, are kind and courteous to me. I feel a responsibility and duty to stand with my people. That is why I am angry and I fear the rest of this article will just be full of colourful swear words, maybe ones translated from Turkish, which are simply the best.

 

5:15pm. The shirtless miners are sitting down, the sun burning their skin. There is a loose police presence.

They are banging the floor with their helmets rhythmically, summoning up mother nature to come to their aid.

 

Sunset 

I find out that this is their 8th day of hunger strike and they sleep in the park each night.

I naively hoped -thought- they would have a bed, shower and food each night. But they wait patiently just to be allowed to protest outside of the ministry.

Some may say the mining company has offered them something and that should be that.

But, as the day fades, I see them not wanting to be there, not reduced to this, wanting to hold their love ones and to kiss the  head of his son holding the toy he promised him.

There is Dignity in Labour, and that’s why they are there.

 

Epitaph

The following day was like the confetti that was thrown over us where the miners sit now. Little bits of paper and Chinese whispers circled in the wind. Somebody told somebody else that they would be paid. Nobody knew who this somebody was and the night was drawing in, the police remained and the miners’ bank balances remained, empty.

 

Wait... Wait… Wait…

Stop all the clocks…

It’s 7pm on Tuesday the 28th of April 2026 and the deal is done. Blood sweat and tears have won the day and no more. The shopping list will be bought and the children will have their toys and fathers back. As it should always have been. It’s just some people are just so fuckin wrong & mean.

(*I did say I’d swear.)

Origin
Istanbul
David R. Mellor
David R. Mellor
all articles of the author
David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work...

David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work has been featured by the BBC and the Tate, and his published collections of poetry are What a Catch (2013), Some Body (2013), Express Nothing (2019) and So This Is It (2020). His collection of stories An Englishman in Turkey – Türkiye’de Bir İngiliz is recently published in Turkish.

show more
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
other articles
THE ELECTION
Everybody is in jail
18 April 2026
Everybody is in jail
I’m sick and tired of the United States
11 April 2026
I’m sick and tired of the United States
Oh! What a lovely war
4 April 2026
Oh! What a lovely war
Galatasaray v Liverpool: A joyless win
28 March 2026
Galatasaray v Liverpool: A joyless win
The death of humanity
18 March 2026
The death of humanity
Back to Top