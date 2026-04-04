Oh! What a lovely war

That title is the name of a British satirical film (1969) which takes an ironic and funny swipe at the First World War. It is like “a sing-along of misery.” When this war is finished, if it ever is, films will be made about the idiot and his incompetents who started it. Just like the First World War politicians and generals alike leading to wasted lives.

It is, however, to one piece of literature that we turn to as a blue print to this madness. George Orwell’s stunning 1984. In these dystopian times who could argue or even understand that…

“War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength."

Both leaders need the war to continue, if it stops both Trump and Netanyahu face jail for very different offences.

"The war is not meant to be won; it is meant to be continuous." (1984)

A new front is opened up on a regular basis. Fill in the blanks in this next text from the book, you learn to hate whoever they decide you should.

“Oceania was at war with Eastasia. Eurasia was an ally. There was, of course, no admission that any change had taken place. Merely it became known, with extreme suddenness and everywhere at once, that Eastasia and not Eurasia was the enemy.”

Love Europe then hate it, just look at Trump’s derogative comments on Starmer, Macron etal and his threat to leave Nato.

You could be bombed next, just to keep the war machine moving.

But it’s not all doom and gloom; some people are very happy with this “lovely war.” U.S. oil firms are making millions.

U.S. oil producers could get $63 billion boost from high crude prices. (CBS News )

Will you see any of this? Of course not, as the audience roar with laughter.

One look at the media and you will see none of this, it’s just a glorified firework display look there’s a missile in the night sky there is an explosion. No analyses, no depth, it’s just like a video game, which is how he and his ridiculous Head of War depict it in propaganda videos. Hey what about me scream the over 3000 Iranian dead, shut up he says let’s get back to show. There are of course exceptions, my first might surprise you, it is TRT World, their coverage on Gaza was second to none with reporter Ashraf Shannon on the ground. In Iran a cool collected reporter Reza Hatami brings home the human cost to us, as does Priyanka Navani in Lebanon and detailed measured assessments are offered by Mohammad Al-Kassim in Israel. Even as missiles fly over his head, not even breaking into a sweat. France 24 is competent and BBC is largely banal.

This morning whilst having breakfast pondering how did I ever survive in England without the delights of soft feta and tomato paste, a reporter stood next to a bridge blown up by the Americans just outside Tehran. Dividing families and peoples who may never be able to see their loved ones on the other side again and the hurt and trauma it will cause. But Trump wants to go further and bomb them back to the Middle Ages.

It may be time to turn on these tyrants’ sanctions against them and a shared cell for both of them in the Hague awaits.

Now that would make for a good movie and I might even get the popcorn out to watch. (DM/VK)