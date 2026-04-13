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LIFE
DP: Date Published: 13.04.2026 15:59 13 April 2026 15:59
 ~  MO: Modified On: 13.04.2026 16:17 13 April 2026 16:17
Read Read:  4 minute

Gebze prisoner Yalçın Küçük

The expectation of the state is "denunciation" and "being an informant"… In return, the reward for the informant is being able to leave prison… Who knows if what remains of such a life outside is anything but shame?

Fikret İlkiz

TRTürkçesini Oku
Fikret İlkiz

Fikret İlkiz

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Gebze prisoner Yalçın Küçük

He wandered through many prisons and served a long time behind bars.

He loved Gebze Prison the most. The prison became famous through his name…

Those in the ward had made a separate workspace for him. They thought he should work as he wished without anyone disturbing him.

If I am not mistaken, one of the subjects on his index cards during this imprisonment or when it ended was being an informant. The law had been enacted and it was mentioned alongside repentance. He wrote a book about it.

It had a two year validity period and was previously called the repentance law…

Now it is effective repentance…

Effective repentance, as it is known by the public; being an informant…

In fact, repentance and being an informant complement each other…

What Yalçın Küçük wrote in the book "The Confessions of Informants" published by Haziran Publishing in Apr 1987 appears as today’s judicial problem…

Yalçın Küçük said, "I have to analyze the dynamics of the phenomenon of being an informant."

According to him, who are the "informants"?

"The informant cannot get enough of confessing…

Fear is a human condition; I have no doubt.

However, humanity progresses in both a historical and individual sense as long as it is purified of fear.

People do not admit that they are afraid.

The fact that people do not admit they are afraid is as much a human condition as fear itself…"

"The informant vomits themselves."

After this title, he included a line from a poem…

"This man

Sold his friend;

Sold the bloody, severed head of his friend

On a golden tray….

Fear,

Wanders at the feet of this man,

Like his shadow…"

In the introduction to the section "Nightingale Artists in the '51 Arrests," he wrote the following:

"The informant is a new identity.

The informant is a new scenario in the same body.

The informant is the person who vomits their personality that has been accused and placed under the threat of punishment.

In this state, they are very different from breaks, dissolutions, and even turncoats.

A person needs to be shallow to be able to vomit themselves; there is a necessity for the vomited personality not to be settled. (…)

Man is a beautiful creature.

What comes hardest to a person is betrayal of themselves.

A person can endure torture; it must be very difficult for a person to endure their own betrayal of themselves."

"The informant is afraid…

What will happen to the informant? What will become of the informant?

The confession gets the informant out of prison.

Confession grants the informant an identity that can never become a personality."

These are Yalçın Küçük’s definitions of informants…

What has time shown?

The expectation of the state: "denunciation" and "being an informant"… In return, the reward for the informant is being able to leave prison… Who knows if what remains of such a life outside is anything but shame?

He had his pen and paper, but most importantly, he had his cards that he never left behind. He would write on them and take notes. The "writings" he did not write on his cards would neither become books nor articles… He would not reread what he wrote or make corrections. Just as he wrote them on his cards, his articles and books would be published exactly as they were written.

He lived like the articles he wrote. He loved his red silk scarves very much. He would wear them around his neck and walk around regardless of summer or winter. Neither he nor anyone else found it odd, and he also had a kalpak on his head… One of those red scarves stayed with me, I took it from him and did not give it back. Red scarves, articles, books, life, and death.

From Yalçın Küçük’s defense dated Sep 6, 1985, in the "Petition of Intellectuals" case…

"The real death is the removal of man from the prescriptions that make man human, the loss of his hope, and the loss of his beliefs…

The real death is the breaking of human dignity and the wounding of national dignity."

İlhan Berk comes to my mind…

"Death as if it Were a Daily Task"

The road keeps turning. Finally we stopped there.

We saw through the open door,

She sat spinning wool

The spindle in her hand.

A huge ball of yarn had rolled and stayed by the door.

We poked our heads over the threshold

And said 'How are you?'

As if she were moving a chair

She said 'We are just dying away.'

Without lifting her head,

Death as if it were a daily task.

A wind was beating the sea in front of her

That she looked at by lifting her head every now and then. (Fİ/EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Yalçın Küçük
Fikret İlkiz
Fikret İlkiz
[email protected] all articles of the author
İstanbul Üniversitesi Hukuk Fakültesi mezunu. İstanbul Barosuna kayıtlı avukat. 1982-2004 yıllarında Cumhuriyet Gazetesi Avukatı ve Hukuk Danışmanı olarak çalıştı. 1997-2002 arasında ise Cumhuriyet Gazetesi Sorumlu...

İstanbul Üniversitesi Hukuk Fakültesi mezunu. İstanbul Barosuna kayıtlı avukat. 1982-2004 yıllarında Cumhuriyet Gazetesi Avukatı ve Hukuk Danışmanı olarak çalıştı. 1997-2002 arasında ise Cumhuriyet Gazetesi Sorumlu Yazı İşleri Müdürlüğü görevini yürüttü. İstanbul Barosu Dergi Yayın Kurulu üyeliği (1992-2003), Staj Eğitim Merkezi kurucusu, “AİHS ve Bireysel Başvuru” Bölüm Başkanlığı (1996-2002), Türkiye Barolar Birliği İnsan Hakları Araştırma Uygulama Merkezi Yürütme Kurulu Üyesi (2002-2005), Basın Konseyi Hukuk Danışmanlığı ve Genel Sekreter Vekilliği  (1992-1996) görevlerinde bulundu. Güncel Hukuk Dergisi’nin Genel Yayın Koordinatörü ve Mart 2016 tarihinden itibaren Sorumlu Yazı İşleri Müdürü.

Basın Konseyi ile Dayanışma Vakfı ile İnsan Hakları Kurumu Vakfı kurucu üyesi ve Umut Vakfı Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi. Türkiye Gazeteciler Cemiyeti Onursal Üyesi. Türkiye Gazeteciler Cemiyeti 1998 Basın Özgürlüğü Ödülü, Türkiye Yayıncılar Birliği tarafından 2013 yılı İfade Özgürlüğü Onur Ödülü sahibi. Türk Ceza Hukuku Derneği (2009-2011) Genel Sekreteri, (2012) Başkanı görevlerinde bulundu ve halen TCHD Yönetim Kurulu üyesi olarak çalışıyor.

Parçalanmış Adalet / Türkiye'de Özel Ceza Yargısı (İstanbul. İletişim Yayınları 2011), İfade Özgürlüğü İlkeler ve Türkiye (İstanbul İletişim Yayınları 2007), Demokratik Anayasa Görüş ve Öneriler (Metis Yayınları (Nisan 2012), (BİA) “İfade Özgürlüğünün On Yılı 2001-2011” (Aralık 2012),“Türkiye’de Hukuku Yeniden Düşünmek” (İletişim 2015) adlı kitaplarda ve ayrıca Güncel Hukuk, Suç ve Ceza Dergilerinde yazıları, bianet web sitesinde ve çeşitli yayın organlarında makaleleri yayımlandı.

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