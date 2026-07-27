Why can’t prisoners take purchased belongings with them when transferred?

Prisoners are frequently unable to take items purchased at one prison with them when they are transferred to another. They are therefore forced to buy the same items again, placing an additional financial burden on them.

Melis Gebeş, advocacy coordinator at the Civil Society in the Penal System Association (CİSST), said the problem stems from administrative procedures not being implemented effectively.

The transport of prisoners’ belongings during transfers is guaranteed under the Regulation on Items and Materials Allowed in Penal Institutions. Under the regulation, the administration carrying out the transfer must record the prisoner’s belongings in a detailed report and deliver them to the new prison.

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“However, prisoners are forced to purchase the same items again at the institutions to which they are transferred,” Gebeş said.

She emphasized that transfers are an administrative process carried out without the prisoner’s consent:

“Items used in prisons, such as televisions and refrigerators, are largely purchased by prisoners or their families. When these items cannot be used at the new prison after a transfer, the same needs have to be met again, placing an additional burden on family finances. It is unacceptable for prisoners and their families to bear the financial consequences of an administrative decision.”

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Gebeş stressed that imprisonment does not strip people of their property rights and that transfers should not become another source of hardship:

“All procedures involving personal belongings must be carried out transparently and remain open to oversight. The reasons why the belongings could not be transported, how they were stored and what was subsequently done with them must be clearly documented.”

Gebeş called on the Justice Ministry and the General Directorate of Prisons and Detention Houses to take the steps to prevent violations of prisoners’ property and economic rights during transfers:

“Existing rules must be applied using the same procedures and standards in all prisons, and differences in practice between institutions must be eliminated. Prison staff must receive regular training on their obligations in this area, and implementation must be effectively monitored.

"Complaints involving belongings that are lost, damaged or not delivered must be resolved promptly, and compensation must be provided for any resulting losses.”

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(FY/VK)