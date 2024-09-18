Tap water ‘smells of bleach’ in Muğla prison

The Civil Society in the Penal System Association (CİSST) has raised concerns over deteriorating conditions in the Bodrum Type-S Closed Penitentiary Institution in the Muğla province, particularly for prisoners serving aggravated life sentences.

Heval Zelal Avcı, who oversees the association’s work on these cases, said they have received numerous complaints from prisoners in recent months.

Avcı explained that CİSST has submitted formal appeals to various governmental bodies, including the Justice Ministry, the Directorate General of Prisons and Detention Houses, and the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, urging them to investigate the reported violations.

Complaints from prisoners

The complaints from inmates, shared with CİSST through letters, describe increasingly harsh conditions. Prisoners have reported being confined to isolation, with access to the outdoors limited to just one hour per day. They also alleged being denied participation in social activities such as workshops and courses, as well as restricted access to books and magazines. Prisoners claim some publications are withheld for unspecified content reasons, while family-sent books arrive late or not at all.

Prisoners also detailed incidents of their windows being covered with wire mesh, making it harder to see outside. Other complaints include personal writings being confiscated during cell searches and arbitrary disciplinary actions by prison staff, with some reporting psychological abuse.

Prisoners also added that the water from the tap sometimes smells of bleach and is unhealthy.

Violations of right to healthcare

In addition to concerns about their living conditions, prisoners highlighted serious health care deficiencies. They reported long delays in receiving medical attention, both in prison and through transfers to hospitals. Some stated they were forced to wait for hours in transport vehicles when taken to Bodrum State Hospital due to a lack of dedicated prisoner wards.

Prisoners also reported that their handcuffs were not removed during medical appointments, further restricting their access to care. Moreover, inmates with severe health conditions were reportedly kept in single cells without adequate care.

Effects of isolation

Avcı has highlighted concerns about the conditions faced by prisoners in the Bodrum prison, particularly those serving aggravated life sentences. She pointed to the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture’s (CPT) position on solitary confinement, emphasizing that long-term isolation can constitute a violation of human rights, with significant physical, mental, and social consequences for inmates.

“The CPT has been clear in its reports that prolonged solitary confinement and cell isolation go against the prohibition of torture and inhumane treatment,” Avcı said, adding that such practices harm prisoners' mental and physical health.

Scientific research, she noted, also shows that isolation has detrimental effects on prisoners. “Extended isolation can lead to social detachment and psychological harm. According to CPT’s recommendations, prison practices for long-term inmates should be designed to mitigate these negative effects proactively.”

The CPT’s guidelines suggest that high-security prisoners should have access to a relatively relaxed program within secure units, allowing them opportunities to interact with other inmates and participate in various activities. Avcı stressed that creating a conducive environment for prisoners in high-security settings is essential to ensure their well-being.

Avcı also raised concerns about the lack of access to sunlight, fresh air, and physical exercise, which can lead to health problems. Inmates are often restricted to just one hour of outdoor time, without additional activities such as sports or workshops. “This creates an even harsher psychological and social environment for those serving aggravated life sentences,” Avcı stated. (AS/VK)