Voices of peace from children: Երկինքէն երկիր

Երկինքէն երկիր - Yerginken yergir (From the sky to the earth)

The Lusavoriç Children's Choir performed the "Voices of Peace" concert on the evening of May 9 at the Şişli Cemil Candaş City Cultural Center.

The Lusavoriç Children's Choir, conducted by Mardik Şant Esmer, was accompanied by Jerom Şimşekçak on piano, Ari Hergel on bass guitar, Tayis Mutlu on electric guitar, and Alen Zinzal on percussion. Throughout the concert, the children performed works in Armenian and English.

The program included works by Gomidas, Garik Baboyan, and Aleksey Hekimyan, as well as peace songs such as "I Will Follow Him," John Lennon's "Imagine," and "We Are The World" by Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson. Alongside numerous teachers and parents, Sahak Maşalyan, the Patriarch of the Armenians of Turkey, also watched the concert.

Karin Uluk, the Chair of the Lusavoriç Choir Board, and a 10 year old member of the choir shared details of the concert and the children's musical journey with bianet.

'The voices of children can be heard more'

Karin Uluk, the Chair of the Lusavoriç Choir Board, stated that the children's choir is the youth branch of the Lusavoriç Choir, which was founded in 1929. She noted that the children's choir has performed every year since 2014, with the exception of the pandemic period.

Uluk explained that they view the children's choir not just as a musical activity but also as an important space for the transfer of cultural heritage:

"We are trying to ensure the continuation of our culture. We want children to recognize our cultural heritage and carry it into the future. Unfortunately, we are very far from an atmosphere of peace. That is why it is very important for us that children sing together, in harmony, listening to one another as friends.

"We wanted the children to give this message. We thought that perhaps the voices of children could be heard more."

'The aim is not just to teach Armenian songs'

Uluk emphasized that the work is not limited to teaching Armenian songs to the children, whose ages vary between 7 and 12:

"Our aim is not just to teach Armenian songs. We want children to experience their culture and know their traditions. In addition, they sing English songs.

"It is very important for us that different people come together and accept each other as they are. Everyone sings together as siblings, without alienating or judging one another. I find this very valuable."

'There is a different energy when singing all together'

A 10-year-old choir member, who described being part of the group as a source of happiness, shared their excitement before the concert. The child, who named "Karun Karun E" as their favorite song, emphasized that singing as a group creates a different experience than performing alone:

"There is a different excitement and a different energy when we sing all together. I feel happier. Music definitely brings people closer because I sing with my friends. We become more social because we sing all together."

The child, who has been in the choir for three years, added that they also play the guitar and want to be a musician when they grow up. They shared their message for children and adults::

"I think music is a wonderful thing. Everyone may or may not like music, but you have to try it first. If you like it, you should continue. Because I know you will enjoy it very much."

Patriarch: 'It is important to bring children together'

Speaking at the end of the concert, Sahak Maşalyan, the Patriarch of the Armenians of Turkey, drew attention to the importance of parents and teachers bringing children together with love, art, and collective production. Maşalyan stated that one way to protect children is to bring them together with art, music, and the community:

"You love your children and your grandchildren. One of the most beautiful things you can give them is to provide this environment. To bring the children you see on this stage together with other children.

"A saying goes; a hymn sung by one person might reach the sky, but a hymn sung by a choir brings the sky down to the earth. May these joyful melodies you sing bring the peace of the heavens to all of you."

Stating that institutions and choirs are like an "oasis in the middle of a desert" for society, Maşalyan expressed that these spaces should be supported both materially and spiritually. Addressing the children, Maşalyan said that staying on stage for two hours, listening to one another, and singing together was an important experience:

"You felt that you grew stronger through listening to each other, waiting for the sound, and through the voice of one person. You all became a family together. You nurtured friendships and companionships. These are not small things."

Voices of peace

The Lusavoriç Children's Choir concert found its resonance on stage as a call for peace rising from the voices of children. Sometimes in the melodies of Gomidas, sometimes in an English peace song, and sometimes in the children breathing together and falling silent at the same time...

The concert was not just a musical event; it was the visible form of a space where children grow by listening to each other, establishing harmony together, and sharing the same emotion. This was the feeling that remained in the hall at the end of the concert: Peace sometimes begins in a song sung together by children, before big sentences.

The folk song "Karun Karun E" performed at the concert through the voices of the children:

(NÖ/VK)