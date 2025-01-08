Union files case against protocol between Ministry and ultranationalists

The Education and Science Workers’ Union (Eğitim Sen) has filed a court case against the protocol signed between the Ministry of National Education (MEB) Lifelong Education Center and Ülkü Ocakları, Idealist Hearths, also known as Grey Wolves, the youth wing of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Eğitim Sen’s general secretary Zülküf Güneş spoke to the Mezopotamya Agency about the case they filed for the protocol’s cancellation:

Güneş provided more information regarding the case, stating, “We have filed a case not only against this specific protocol, but all protocols that have become public, or that we have managed to find out about. We have succeeded in having some cancelled. The judicial process continues with some others. We couldn’t file cases against some others because they waited for the statute fo limitations to expire before they declared them to the public. We have filed our case against this specific protocol and we will continue our legal fight against it”.

“A dark past, mafia connections...”

Güneş said that there could be no connection between the idea of education and Ülkü Ocakları, adding: “Although the state may describe this organization as an institution working for the public interest, we know very well what that really means. It is deeply concerning that this organization that has been known in this country for its dark past, mafia connections and at various periods for the murders it committed, has now been considered suitable to carry out universal education activities.”

“Schools exposed to sects and ultranationalists”

Güneş emphasized that it wasn’t among the Ministry’s duties to allow new space for racist and reactionary organizations, stating: “They have exposed schools to religious and racist communities, foundations and organizations. Protocols signed with Ülkü Ocakları are clear evidence showing that racist organizations have comfortably become part of educational activities. We will fight with our utmost active force to prevent the implementation of this protocol.”

A protocol was signed on 31 December 2024 between Ülkü Ocakları and the Ministry of National Education for the “organization of general, vocational and technical courses within the scope of universal education activities”. The protocol gives Ülkü Ocakları the authority to organize courses and activities in schools.

