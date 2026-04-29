TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
ECONOMY - LABOR
DP: Date Published: 29.04.2026 17:12 29 April 2026 17:12
 ~  MO: Modified On: 29.04.2026 17:20 29 April 2026 17:20
Read Read:  2 minute

Unemployment rate falls to 8.1% while underemployment rises in March

The labor underutilization rate, which includes time-related underemployment, the potential labor force, and the unemployed, rose by 1.6 percentage points to 31.5%.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Unemployment rate falls to 8.1% while underemployment rises in March

Turkey's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 8.1% in March compared to the previous month, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over fell by 96,000 to 2.87 million in March. While the headline unemployment rate dropped, the labor underutilization rate, often referred to as broad unemployment, showed a significant increase.

The labor underutilization rate, which includes time-related underemployment, the potential labor force, and the unemployed, rose by 1.6 percentage points to 31.5% in March. The integrated rate of time-related underemployment and unemployment was estimated at 21.0%, while the integrated rate of unemployment and the potential labor force reached 20.4%.

Unemployment was estimated at 6.8% for men and 10.7% for women.

University graduates face unemployment, low wages, and work outside their field
University graduates face unemployment, low wages, and work outside their field
12 August 2025

Employment increases

The number of employed persons increased by 226,000 to 32.43 million in March. The seasonally adjusted employment rate rose by 0.3 percentage points to 48.5%. This rate was 66% for men and 31.5% for women.

The total labor force grew by 129,000 people to 35.3 million during the same period. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 52.8%, recorded as 70.8% for men and 35.3% for women.

Youth unemployment

The unemployment rate for the youth population, covering the 15-24 age group, decreased by 0.5 percentage points to 15.3% in March.

Youth unemployment was estimated at 12.8% for men and 20.4% for women.

The seasonally and calendar adjusted average weekly actual working hours for those employed and at work fell by 0.8 hours to 41.7 hours in March compared to the previous month.

Turkey’s NEET rate more than twice OECD average, report reveals
Turkey’s NEET rate more than twice OECD average, report reveals
16 September 2025

(HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
unemployment
related news
One-third of Turkey's workforce is idle, official data reveals
30 July 2025
/haber/one-third-of-turkey-s-workforce-is-idle-official-data-reveals-309958
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
One-third of Turkey's workforce is idle, official data reveals
30 July 2025
/haber/one-third-of-turkey-s-workforce-is-idle-official-data-reveals-309958
Back to Top