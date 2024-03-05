Turkish Medical Association files a criminal complaint regarding İliç gold mine

Nine workers who were trapped under sludge still remain unreachable after the disaster at the Çöpler gold mine in İliç, Erzincan, on February 13.

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) filed a criminal complaint with the İliç Republic Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, regarding the disaster at the mine site. They demanded the punishment of those responsible for the catastrophe and the revocation of all permits granted to Anagold Mining.

The reasons cited by the Turkish Medical Association for filing the criminal complaint are as follows:

The disaster causing irreversible damage to the ecosystem.

The potential for significant long-term health and environmental problems for the communities living along the Euphrates River.

The violation of the right to life for workers trapped under the collapse, those involved in search and rescue operations, and those continuing to work in the mine area.

The individuals for whom punishment is requested in the criminal complaint include:

Officials of Anagold Mining

Officials involved in the permit process of the project

Public officials responsible for overseeing whether the Environmental Impact Assessment report and environmental laws were complied with during the construction and operation phases of the project

Officials of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, as well as provincial directorates, responsible for not taking proper measures to eliminate risks and consequences since the occurrence of the collapse and for not collecting evidence in a scientifically appropriate manner

Officials of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security responsible for failing to fulfill their inspection and sanction obligations regarding violations of worker health and safety

Officials of the provincial health directorate responsible for not heeding the allegations of the local population, who claimed they had been drinking "poisonous water" before the disaster, and for not conducting necessary supervision and inspection for environmental and public health

Suspects identified as a result of the investigation

Additionally, the Turkish Medical Association demands the cancellation of all permits granted to Anagold Mining.

The report prepared by the Public Health Branch of the Turkish Medical Association will be shared with the public in the coming days. (PE)