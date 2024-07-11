TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 11 July 2024 10:10
 ~ Modified On: 11 July 2024 10:12
2 min Read

Turkey’s main opposition party to hold talks with Syrian government

While the Syrian government has yet to respond to Erdoğan’s calls for a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, the CHP has confirmed it will engage in talks with them.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Turkey’s main opposition party to hold talks with Syrian government
Özgür Özel (CHP)

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has announced that Syrian authorities have responded positively to its proposal for talks. 

Burhanettin Bulut, the CHP's deputy chairperson responsible for public relations and media, revealed during a broadcast on Halk TV on Wednesday that Damascus has expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue. "The intention to discuss solutions has been met with a positive response. Now, we are only left to finalize the conditions, the venue, and the date of the meeting.”

CHP's leader, Özgür Özel, had previously indicated on a television program on July 4 that a consensus had been reached and a visit to Damascus was imminent. "We have an agreement, and we will set a date. We expect to visit Damascus very soon. Unless unforeseen circumstances arise, we will go and discuss. I will make tremendous efforts to resolve this issue and secure funding from Europe. We hope the meeting will take place within July, traveling via Lebanon," Özel said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has also recently shown openness to dialogue with his Syrian counterpart, suggesting that a meeting between them could be possible. The Syrian government, on the other hand, has yet to give a positive response to the president. The Damascus government set conditions for normalizing relations, calling for Turkey to end its military presence in Syria and cease support for armed groups. (VC/VK)

Syria
related news
Is normalization with Syria possible for Turkey while protecting jihadists?
4 July 2024
/yazi/is-normalization-with-syria-possible-for-turkey-while-protecting-jihadists-297125
President Erdoğan open to renewing talks with Assad
28 June 2024
/haber/president-erdogan-open-to-renewing-talks-with-assad-296948
Kurds postpone local elections in Northern Syria once again to buy time
7 June 2024
/haber/kurds-postpone-local-elections-in-northern-syria-once-again-to-buy-time-296286
Erdoğan says Northern Syrian elections a threat to Turkey
31 May 2024
/haber/erdogan-says-northern-syrian-elections-a-threat-to-turkey-295995
related news
Is normalization with Syria possible for Turkey while protecting jihadists?
4 July 2024
/yazi/is-normalization-with-syria-possible-for-turkey-while-protecting-jihadists-297125
President Erdoğan open to renewing talks with Assad
28 June 2024
/haber/president-erdogan-open-to-renewing-talks-with-assad-296948
Kurds postpone local elections in Northern Syria once again to buy time
7 June 2024
/haber/kurds-postpone-local-elections-in-northern-syria-once-again-to-buy-time-296286
Erdoğan says Northern Syrian elections a threat to Turkey
31 May 2024
/haber/erdogan-says-northern-syrian-elections-a-threat-to-turkey-295995
Back to Top