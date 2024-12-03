Bahçeli says Assad must talk to Erdoğan to save his country

Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and a key ally of the Turkish government, has called on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to hold unconditional talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the light of his army’s recent setbacks in the battlefield.

Speaking at his party’s group meeting, Bahçeli emphasized the importance of Syria’s territorial integrity, stating, “Respecting the political and territorial unity of the Syrian Arab Republic is undoubtedly fundamental. Thinking otherwise, let alone considering alternatives, is absurd.

“However, the reality is that the Syrian Arab Republic has become a state constrained between Damascus and Latakia, with two-thirds of its territory out of control, its sovereignty gravely wounded, and its survival hanging by a thread.”

Bahçeli criticized Assad’s reluctance to engage with Turkey, saying, “Assad has ignored Turkey’s extended hand, turning a deaf ear to calls for reconciliation and dialogue. A president of a state that has suffered territorial seizures, military defeats, and devastating earthquakes is still trying to maintain a facade of dignity.

“Meanwhile, his country has been overrun and subjected to widespread occupation, yet the current Baath mindset, unable to accept Turkish efforts against terrorist organizations, insists on preconditions such as our withdrawal. Let’s admit, this stance is nothing short of a disgrace.”

Bahçeli’s remarks highlighted Erdoğan’s repeated calls since last year for dialogue with Assad, which the Syrian government has consistently rejected. Damascus has made Turkey’s full military withdrawal from Syria a precondition for talks.

Bahçeli argued that the time for action was not yet over, urging Assad to engage with Turkey without preconditions. “In our view, it is not too late. Establishing direct, unconditional contact and dialogue with Turkey, as well as demonstrating a will for normalization, would primarily serve Assad’s interests and those of his country.”

The Aleppo offensive

Bahçeli’s comments came amid the most significant developments on the ground in Syria in years, which saw the Syrian government losing control over Aleppo, the country’s second-largest city. Armed opposition groups, led by the Idlib-based Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched a surprise offensive on Nov 29, capturing extensive territory in Aleppo and Idlib. The gains effectively doubled the opposition-controlled areas within days, with ongoing clashes now reported near Hama in central Syria.

Meanwhile, the Syrian National Army (SNA), backed by Turkey, seized the Kurdish-controlled town of Tel Rifaat in Aleppo’s north. Referring to this advance, Bahçeli expressed hope for further operations, stating, “I hope Manbij is next.” (VK)