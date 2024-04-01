CHP leader Özel says election win 'opens door for a new era in Turkey'

The leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Özgür Özel, made a statement while the vote count for the March 31 local elections was ongoing. According to unofficial results, the CHP surpassed the ruling AKP, becoming the party with the most votes.

Regarding the CHP's lead over the AKP nationwide, Özel remarked, "The CHP has shattered the invisible 25% ceiling over its head." He went on to say:

"The election results have shown that today, the voters have decided to establish a new politics in Turkey. Today, the voters have decided to change the 22-year-old picture of Turkey and open the door to a new political climate in our country. Today, the voters have decided to balance the disproportionate power of the government at the local level. The Turkey Alliance we formed with the Republican People's Party and our nation has achieved a historic result in these elections."

"Our nation has not only decided who will be the local administrators, but has also given an important decision and message on how our country and municipalities should be governed, and how they should not be governed."

"Our nation has sent a clear message to those who diminish our bread, disrupt our peace, oppress democracy, and undermine the rule of law. Those who have been ignored have sent a clear message to those who govern the country today."

"The message we interpret from this is as follows: We want our country to remain a state of law and we want the return of the lost quality of a state of law. We oppose all kinds of discrimination in our country. We are the Republic of Turkey with all our colors. Our differences are our richness."

"No matter how unfair, unjust, or discriminatory the events before March 31 were, as citizens of the Republic of Turkey, we want unity and solidarity."

"We do not consider anyone national just because someone says so, and we do not consider anyone non-national just because someone tries to portray them as such."

"We consider this message from our nation as a sacred trust and we, all Republican People's Party members, place it above our heads."

"We have seen today that our country will no longer tolerate politics that do not recognize rights, laws, and justice in the coming years."

"I want it to be known that this victory has no losers. Our success will not be anyone's defeat. Today, regardless of which party they voted for, we do not want anyone to feel like they have lost. Our people have rewarded good service, and punished bad service."

"The CHP has shattered the invisible 25% ceiling over its head. The Turkey Alliance formed by the CHP's power and the conscience of the voters at the ballot box, without forming an alliance with any political party in these elections, has further enhanced the 2019 success. I want to express that we see these results not as a victory that will lead us to complacency, but as a credit given to us by the voters." (HA/VK)