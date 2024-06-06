DEM Party calls for early elections

Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) Co-Chair Tülay Hatimoğulları stated that the right to vote and be elected was ignored regarding the appointment of trustees in Hakkari. Calling for early elections, Hatimoğulları described the current government as “illegitimate”.

A meeting was held in Hakkari where DEM Party Co-Chairs Tulay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, Democratic Regions Party (DBP) Co-Chairs Keskin Bayındır and Çiğdem Kılıçgün Uçar met with NGOs and professional chambers. The main agenda of the meeting organized at the KESK Branches Platform building was the trustee appointment.

“They must resign immediately”

Hatimoğulları summarized the recent developments:

"The appointment of the trustee [to the Hakakri municipality] is a coup against democracy and Kurds. Though they claim otherwise, this is a coup. Erdoğan threw his support behind it. They are the ones who pit Turks and Kurds against each other, who rule the country like a gang, who do not recognize the law. A policy is being carried out as if they have taken an oath. Today, people across Turkey reject the trustee regime.

"The illegitimate ‘palace administration’ and its partner must resign immediately. If they do not resign, Turkey must immediately go to early elections. AKP and its partner MHP are now illegitimate, they have once again confirmed their illegitimacy. They have already lost power, they will go to the dustbin of history. The figures of the last elections show that they have lost the support of the people and they are taking political revenge on us."

"The conditions for early elections in Turkey have now been created and we are announcing our call for early elections to the whole public in Turkey from Hakkari, where they are trying to expand the trustee regime, where they have chosen as a focus.”

“Hakkari is a very important strategic place”

The other co-chair Bakırhan made the following statement:

"Hakkari is a very important strategic place. There is a reason why they are obsessed with this beautiful, honorable province. Of course, your stance hurts them directly. The fact that you have three MPs in every election is a wound from the heart. But may their wounds deepen and may Allah hold those who commit this oppression to account."

(EMK/DT)