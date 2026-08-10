Turkey detains sports journalist over inaccurate transfer report

Sports journalist Burhan Can Terzi was detained today over a report claiming Bayern Munich player Jamal Musiala would transfer to Galatasaray.

Terzi, who covers the İstanbul side, was detained on allegation of "publicly disseminating misleading information" in an investigation launched by İstanbul's Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Terzi made the report in question on Jul 26. The club denied the report five days later, describing the reporting, without naming the journalist, as "an attempt to create a perception aimed at discrediting our club’s transfer operations."

The reporter maintained that the transfer would take place, claiming Galatasaray had deliberately issued the denial. "I'm putting my head on the line for this story," he said.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports

The İstanbul Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation following a complaint, leading to Terzi's detention.

The case marks the first time the disinformation law has been applied to sports reporting.

The legislation has frequently drawn criticism from press freedom and freedom of expression groups, and dozens of journalists have been detained under the provision since it took effect in 2022.

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(VK)