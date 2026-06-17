Turkey blocks access to queer dating app Hornet

Access to Hornet, a queer social network and dating app with more than 3 million users in Turkey, has been blocked again.

The Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) announced on its website that the domain next.hornet.com was blocked.

The restriction follows a decision by the İstanbul 3rd Penal Court dated Jun 5, 2026. The platform has more than 100 million users globally.

The app launched an LGBTI+ visibility program earlier this month, which included selected participant part in professional photo shoots, content creation and various community events.

Previous bans

The application previously faced a similar access ban in Turkey in 2020, which was lifted in 2023.

Hornet was first blocked due to alleged violations of personal rights. The Ankara 8th Penal Judgeship of Peace issued the order following an application by the Ankara Provincial Gendarmerie Command.

State institutions from various sectors in Turkey frequently file applications with courts demanding access blocks on websites and specific URLs, a practice that has been common over the past decade.

Top court ruling

The company appealed the decision, but the court rejected the objection without a hearing.

Following the rejection, company lawyer Kerem Dikmen filed an individual appeal with the Constitutional Court, as all other legal remedies had been exhausted.

On Nov 21, 2023, the top court ruled that the access block violated freedom of expression and freedom of communication.

Access to Hornet via its website, Google Play, and the App Store was restored after that ruling. (TY/VK)