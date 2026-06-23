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DP: Date Published: 23.06.2026 23:38 23 June 2026 23:38
 ~  MO: Modified On: 23.06.2026 23:45 23 June 2026 23:45
Read Read:  1 minute

Turkey blocks access to LGBTI+ dating apps

The wave of digitals bans targeting LGBTI+s continues during the Pride Month.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
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Turkey blocks access to LGBTI+ dating apps

An İstanbul court has ordered an access block on several LGBTI+ dating apps.

The ruling was issued on Jun 12 by the İstanbul 5th Penal Judgeship of Peace, according to the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD), a group monitoring online censorship in Turkey.

The banned apps HeeSay, Taimi, SCRUFF, Jack’d, Surge, ROMEO, BEARWW, Shuggr, and Daddyhunt.

The decision follows an order to ban Hornet, another queer dating app.

During the 2026 Pride Month, authorities also blocked access to X accounts of many LGBTI+ groups.

Turkey blocks access to queer dating app Hornet
Turkey blocks access to queer dating app Hornet
17 June 2026
Turkey bans access to LGBTI+ groups' social media accounts
Turkey bans access to LGBTI+ groups' social media accounts
22 June 2026

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
censorship
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