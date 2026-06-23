Turkey blocks access to LGBTI+ dating apps

An İstanbul court has ordered an access block on several LGBTI+ dating apps.

The ruling was issued on Jun 12 by the İstanbul 5th Penal Judgeship of Peace, according to the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD), a group monitoring online censorship in Turkey.

The banned apps HeeSay, Taimi, SCRUFF, Jack’d, Surge, ROMEO, BEARWW, Shuggr, and Daddyhunt.

The decision follows an order to ban Hornet, another queer dating app.

During the 2026 Pride Month, authorities also blocked access to X accounts of many LGBTI+ groups.

Turkey blocks access to queer dating app Hornet

Turkey bans access to LGBTI+ groups' social media accounts

(VK)