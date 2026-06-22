Turkey bans access to LGBTI+ groups' social media accounts

The Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) has blocked access from Turkey to the X accounts of numerous LGBTI+ rights groups.

X informed the affected organizations via email, according to Kaos GL. The decision was based on Article 8/A of Law No. 5651 on the Regulation of Publications on the Internet and Combating Crimes Committed Through Such Publications.

The article states that a decision can be made to remove content or block access to internet publications if there is sufficient suspicion that the content constitutes specific offenses, including suicide incitement, sexual abuse of children, facilitating the use of narcotics, provision of dangerous substances for health, obscenity, prostitution, and providing space and opportunities for gambling.

In its email to the associations, X stated that informing users about access ban requests is company policy.

Banned accounts 17 Mayıs Derneği, 7 Tepe 7 Renk, Ankara Feminist Gece Yürüyüşü, Ankara Kadın Platformu, Ankara Pride, Antalya Biz LGBTİ+, Aralık Feminist Kolektif, Arya’ya Ne Oldu İnisiyatifi, Aslı Alpar, Barış İçin LGBTİ+ İnisiyatifi, Cinsel Şiddetle Mücadele Derneği, Çatlak Zemin, Demir Leblebi, Ekmek ve Gül, EŞİK, Feminist Duyuru, Feminist Genç, Feminist Gündem, GALADER, Genç LGBTİ+ Derneği, HEVİ LGBTİ+ Derneği, İnsan Hakları Derneği, İstanbul Feminist Gece Yürüyüşü, İstanbul Pride, Kadının İnsan Hakları Derneği, Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracağız Platformu, Kadın Savunma Ağı, Kadınlar Birlikte Güçlü, Kampüs Cadıları, Kaos GL, Kırmızı Şemsiye Cinsel Sağlık ve İnsan Hakları Derneği, Kırkyama Kadın Dayanışması, Kızıl Parti, Kuir AYBÜ, Kuir Baykuş, Kuir Tıp Öğrencileri Ağı, Kuşadası Renkli Güvercin LGBTİ+ İnisiyatifi, Lambdaİstanbul, Lavender, LİSTAG, MEF LGBTİ+, Mor Çatı Kadın Sığınağı Vakfı, Mor Dayanışma, Muamma LGBTİ+, Pembe Hayat, Pozitif Dayanışma, Queer Deer, Sosyalist Kadın Meclisleri, Sara Kolektif, SPoD, TİP LGBTİ+ Bürosu, Trans Pride İstanbul, Trans Yaşam Desteği, Velvele ve Yeni Demokrat Kadın.

(AEK/VK)