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DP: Date Published: 13.05.2026 14:39 13 May 2026 14:39
 ~  MO: Modified On: 13.05.2026 15:29 13 May 2026 15:29
Read Read:  1 minute

Turkey, Armenia set to resume direct trade

Work regarding the opening of the shared land border is still underway, said the foreign ministry spokesperson.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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Turkey, Armenia set to resume direct trade
Kars (Canva)

Turkey and Armenia have completed bureaucratic preparations to start direct trade, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Öncü Keçeli announced today.

The new regulations allow goods transported from Turkey to Armenia through third countries, or vice versa, to list Turkey or Armenia as the final destination, Keçeli said in a written statement.

The move is part of a rapproachment process between the two countries that has been ongoing since 2022.

Keçeli emphasized the significance of the current developments in the process:

"In light of the historic opportunity to strengthen lasting peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus, Turkey will continue to contribute to the development of economic relations in the region and to further advancing cooperation for the benefit of all countries and peoples in the region."

Technical and bureaucratic work regarding the opening of the shared land border is still underway, Keçeli added. (TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Armenia turkey-armenia relations
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