Three students given suspended prison sentences over İmamoğlu protests

A court has sentenced three university students to 3 months and 10 days in prison each due to their actions during the protests last year against the detention of Ekrem İmamoğlu, the suspended mayor of İstanbul.

The İstanbul 69th Penal Court of First Instance found the students guilty of "damaging public property" due to writing slogans on the walls Birlik Park and on outdoor equipment cabinets belonging to Türk Telekom in Beşiktaş, İstanbul. The court deferred the announcement of the verdict.

According to the indictment prepared by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the students used spray paint around Mar 26, 2025, on Nisbetiye District Park Street to write on the Türk Telekom cabinets and certain areas inside Birlik Park. The slogans included "Wake Up İstanbul," "Consumer Eye is a Boycott," and "Students Are Not Alone."

İmamoğlu was detained alongside dozens of municipal officials in March last year, sparking nationwide protests that lasted for days. Following his detention, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) declared him its presidential candidate for the next election. He remains in custody as his trial continues.

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Municipality and Türk Telekom report no damage

The Beşiktaş Municipality and Türk Telekom, listed as complainants in the case, stated in their submissions to the court that no damage occurred. Both institutions announced that they were not filing a complaint against the students.

In their defense, the students said the paint used was water-based, they had no intention of causing permanent damage, and they cleaned up the writings themselves later.

One defendant explained that they did not act with the intent to damage public property, noting that the paint was easily erasable. Another student stated that they cleaned the writings about one week after the incident.

Lawyers for the students argued that the material element of the crime did not exist, recalling that both the Beşiktaş Municipality and Türk Telekom reported no damage.

The court, however, ruled it was established that the students committed the crime of "damaging public property."

The reasoned decision stated that despite the Beşiktaş Municipality writing that "there is no public damage," writing on areas designated for public use is considered under the qualified form of the crime of damaging property.

The ruling noted that "defacement" can manifest as writing slogans, drawing pictures, or pasting posters or advertisements on the walls of a building belonging to someone else. (NÖ/VK)