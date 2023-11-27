TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 27 November 2023 09:10
 ~ Modified On: 27 November 2023 09:13
1 min Read

Three soldiers killed in PKK attack

The clashes occured in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, where Turkey has been carrying out military operations since May 2019.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/11/27/three-soldiers-killed-in-pkk-attack.jpg
AA

Three soldiers were killed in clashes with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, the Ministry of National Defense has confirmed. 

The deceased soldiers were identified as Private Contracted Soldier Fevzi Kızıltaş, Infantry Staff Sergeant Necdet Çalış and Private Contracted Soldier Emrah Gündüz. Also, two soldiers sustained injuries. 

Turkey's military presence in the region is part of its efforts to create a buffer zone along the border and prevent the infiltration of PKK members. to achieve this, the Turkish army has launched a series of military operations dubbed as “Claw operations” since May 2019. 

The operations encompass the regions used by the PKK in the region such as Zap, Avashin, Metine, Hakurk and Haftanin.  

While the PKK has waged an armed insurgency against Turkey for nearly four decades, the past few years have witnessed the conflict shifting from Turkish to Iraqi territory. (AS/VK) 

  

claw operations iraqi kurdistan Iraq PKK
related news
'Claw' operations: Soldier succumbs to injuries, bringing two-day death toll to seven
11 August 2023
/haber/claw-operations-soldier-succumbs-to-injuries-bringing-two-day-death-toll-to-seven-282640
related news
'Claw' operations: Soldier succumbs to injuries, bringing two-day death toll to seven
11 August 2023
/haber/claw-operations-soldier-succumbs-to-injuries-bringing-two-day-death-toll-to-seven-282640
Back to Top