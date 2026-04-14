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DP: Date Published: 14.04.2026 12:59 14 April 2026 12:59
 ~  MO: Modified On: 14.04.2026 15:23 14 April 2026 15:23
Read Read:  2 minute

Sixteen injured in school shooting in southeast Turkey

The 19-year-old perpetrator killed himself as police attempted to persuade him to surrender following a shooting spree.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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Sixteen injured in school shooting in southeast Turkey
AA

A 19-year-old opened fire at a vocational high school in the southeastern province of Urfa today, injuring 16 people before killing himself during a police standoff.

The incident occurred at the Siverek Ahmet Koyuncu Vocational and Technical High School when the individual entered the school and fired randomly at those inside with a shotgun.

The Interior Ministry announced that the casualties include 10 students, four teachers, one police officer, and one canteen operator. The wounded were transported to Siverek State Hospital for treatment. Authorities have not yet shared detailed information regarding their medical conditions.

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During the attack, the perpetrator reportedly took several students hostage inside the building, according to the statement. Police later rescued some of them.

The ministry stated that special operations teams sent to the scene attempted to persuade the individual to surrender and the shooter killed himself during this process.

Şanlıurfa Governor Hasan Şıldak announced that the perpetrator was born in 2007 and was a former student at the school. He was currently enrolled in open education.

Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident. (TY/VK)

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Istanbul
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