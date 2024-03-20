Six arrested for 'terrorist propaganda' after Newroz celebrations

An İzmir court has arrested six individuals on charge of "terrorist propaganda" following Sunday's Newroz celebrations. Twenty-nine others were released under judicial supervision, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

The detentions were made during house raids on early Monday. The detained individuals subsequently appeared before a prosecutor.

Newroz, an integral part of Kurdish national identity, was celebrated with large gatherings across the country on Sunday. While the celebrations concluded smoothly, police in some cities, including İstanbul and İzmir, detained various individuals leaving the events. Some journalists who filmed these moments also reportedly faced mistreatment by the police.

