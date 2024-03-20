TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 20 March 2024 17:19
 ~ Modified On: 20 March 2024 17:27
1 min Read

Six arrested for 'terrorist propaganda' after Newroz celebrations

Newroz was celebrated with large gatherings across the country on Sunday. In the following day, police detained 35 individuals during house raids in İzmir.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Six arrested for 'terrorist propaganda' after Newroz celebrations

An İzmir court has arrested six individuals on charge of "terrorist propaganda" following Sunday's Newroz celebrations. Twenty-nine others were released under judicial supervision, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

The detentions were made during house raids on early Monday. The detained individuals subsequently appeared before a prosecutor.

Newroz, an integral part of Kurdish national identity, was celebrated with large gatherings across the country on Sunday. While the celebrations concluded smoothly, police in some cities, including İstanbul and İzmir, detained various individuals leaving the events. Some journalists who filmed these moments also reportedly faced mistreatment by the police.

Police attack bianet reporters during Newroz celebrations
Police attack bianet reporters during Newroz celebrations
17 March 2024

(TY/VK)

Newroz
