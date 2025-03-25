TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 25 March 2025 15:46
 ~ Modified On: 25 March 2025 17:17
2 min Read

Seven ournalists arrested over coverage of İmamoğlu protests

Eight journalists were detained in house raids yesterday.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Seven ournalists arrested over coverage of İmamoğlu protests
TGS members protesting outside İstanbul Courthouse. (Rafet Polat/X)

A court has arrested seven journalists over their coverage of the protests against the arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Seven of the eight journalists, most of whom are photojournalists, who were detained in house raids yesterday were referred to the courthouse today.

Sendika.org reporter Zişan Gür was released after givig  a statement to the prosecutor.

The journalists are investigated for allegedly violating the law on public gatherings.

According to sources who spoke to bianet, the prosecutor initially referred the detained journalists to the penal judgeship of peace with a request for judicial control measures. However, the prosecutor later amended the referral and requested their arrest.

The following journalists were arrested:

- AFP photojournalist Yasin Akgül

- Now Haber reporter Ali Onur Tosun

- Photojournalist Bülent Kılıç

- Journalist Zeynep Kuray

- İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) photographer Kurtuluş Arı 

- Bakırköy Municipality photographer Gökhan Kam

- Journalist Hayri Tunç 

The journalists are accused of "violating Law No. 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations."

Reactions from unions

Journalists Union of Turkey (TGS) and DİSK Press Workers (Basın-İş) critized the prosecution's decision, questioning whether it was changed under political pressure.

TGS said, "We received information from our lawyers that our colleagues were to be released under judicial control. However, something happened afterward, and the prosecutor changed their decision, referring the journalists to court with a request for arrest.

"Our colleagues are journalists. Their job is to inform the public. They should not only be spared from arrest but should never have been detained in the first place."

Basın-İş stated, "Shortly after the detained journalists’ lawyers were informed that they would be released under judicial control, the prosecutor reversed their decision and referred them for arrest. This situation raises serious concerns about judicial independence. Journalism is not a crime. Release our colleagues." (HA/VK)

