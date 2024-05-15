RSF: Turkey’s new 'espionage bill' threatens media supported by international funds

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has issued a statement on the controversial 'agent of influence' provision included in a sweeping draft law dubbed as the “9th Judicial Package.”

RSF stated that the law poses a threat to independent journalism and freedom of expression.

The organization warned that journalists working for media outlets funded by international organizations could face imprisonment under this law, jeopardizing the operations of independent media. RSF called on Turkey to retract the provision.

"Vague and broadly worded"

RSF's Turkey representative, Erol Önderoğlu, commented in the statement: "Given Turkey's well-known repressive judicial practices, we fear that this amendment to the Turkish Penal Code will threaten journalists working for media supported by international funds with imprisonment. Unfortunately, the provision lacks any safeguards to prevent judicial abuse. If this vague and broadly worded law is passed by the parliament, any journalist who displeases the authorities could easily be targeted as an agent of influence allegedly supporting the interests of a foreign country."

Turkey's media landscape is largely dominated by media conglomerates with close ties to the government, as shown by the Media Ownership Monitor Turkey, a joint project by bianet and RSF. In this environment, international funds play a role in sustaining media outlets that are not aligned with the ruling bloc or the main opposition party, even though these outlets do not match the financial resources and human capital of larger media entities.

RSF also referenced the “disinformation law “that took effect in October 2022 in its statement. Noting that the law has been used against more than 30 journalists within 18 months, RSF expressed concerns: "Accusing journalists of being agents of influences poses a risk of further weakening the practice of free, pluralistic, and independent journalism in Turkey."

Turkey ranks 158th out of 180 countries in the RSF's 2024 World Press Freedom Index. This ranking, an improvement of seven places from 165th in 2023, does not signify a positive shift in media freedom but indicates that Turkey remains in the "very serious" category for press freedom issues. (HA/VK)