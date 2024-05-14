TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 14 May 2024 15:48
 ~ Modified On: 15 May 2024 11:44
1 min Read

New espionage law will ‘make fake journalists pay a price,’ says Bahçeli

The government is poised to introduce an amendment to the espionage law criminalizing “influence operations.”

New espionage law will ‘make fake journalists pay a price,’ says Bahçeli
Government ally Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has expressed support for a draft law that criminalizes "influence operations."

"In the near and inevitable future, traitorous FETÖ members, both from within and outside the country, and the so-called journalists who speak on their behalf, will pay the price," said Bahçeli during his party's parliamentary group meeting today, referencing the Islamist Gülen group accused of orchestrating the 2016 coup attempt.

Bahçeli also mentioned that those who are disturbed by this legislative adjustment should be "thoroughly investigated and scrutinized."

The government has prepared a sweeping draft law dubbed as the "9th Judicial Package." According to the state broadcaster TRT, this legislation will also introduce penalties for individuals identified as "agents of influence" under crimes associated with espionage.

The term "agent of influence" is frequently used by pro-government media to implicate dissidents and human rights defenders.

In response to Bahçeli, Gökhan Günaydın, deputy parliamentary group leader of the main opposition CHP, described Bahçeli’s remarks as "concerning for the future of our democracy." (AS/VK)

Devlet Bahçeli
further coverage of this story
Reports: Turkey to include ‘influence operations’ in anti-espionage legislation
14 May 2024
/haber/reports-turkey-to-include-influence-operations-in-anti-espionage-legislation-295362
