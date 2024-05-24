Journalism groups rally against ‘agents of influence’ bill

Media organizations and legal experts have voiced strong opposition to a new legislative proposal by the government that aims to criminalize "agents of influence."

This provision, part of the broader "9th Judicial Package," is seen as a threat to freedom of expression and independent journalism in Turkey.

The draft law, spearheaded by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), would classify individuals accused of spreading "black propaganda" or causing damage to Turkey’s social, economic, or public order as "agents of influence," subjecting them to criminal penalties. The proposed amendments to the Turkish Penal Code are anticipated to be debated in the parliament soon.

Journalistic and legal communities are particularly alarmed by the vague and expansive nature of the proposed law, which they argue could be used to target journalists and social media users critical of the government. According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the law could severely hinder independent media, especially those supported by international funds, as it lacks safeguards against judicial abuse.

“A shackle on free expression”

In response, the Media Solidarity Group, comprising organizations like the Journalists' Association, DİSK Press-Union, Contemporary Journalists Association (TGC), and Diplomacy Reporters Association, held a meeting with Ankara Bar Association President Mustafa Köroğlu.

The group describes it as a “shackle on freedom of expression” and emphasizes the need for collective action to halt the draft law before it reaches Parliament. They described the bill as a significant blow to freedom of expression that could not be negotiated.

Nazmi Bilgin, President of the Journalists' Association, highlighted the broader implications of the law, stating, "This regulation is the most dangerous initiative in Turkish political history that I have witnessed, as it affects every segment of society." He called for a unified effort among lawyers, academics, and civil society to combat the bill.

Echoing Bilgin's sentiments, Ankara Bar head Köroğlu reiterated the critical implications of the amendment for fundamental rights and freedoms. He confirmed that the Ankara Bar Association is prepared to lead the effort by conducting thorough research and making public statements, setting an example for other bar associations and civil society organizations.

The judicial package

The "9th Judicial Package" is part of a series of legislative reforms initiated by the government. Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has previously indicated that the amendments aim to modernize the country's espionage laws to address new technologies used for spying. The proposal follows recent high-profile espionage cases, including operations against alleged Israeli spy networks in Turkey. (HA/VK)