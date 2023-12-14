RSF: Turkey arrested 43 journalists in 2023

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has published its 2023 roundup, presenting statistics on journalists globally who have faced imprisonment and violence.

The report indicates that 521 journalists are currently detained worldwide, with 45 of them losing their lives, including at least 13 in Gaza. RSF disclosed that nine journalists investigating organized crime and six focusing on corruption were among those targeted.

RSF noted a decline in the number of jailed journalists globally, falling from 569 in 2022. The decrease is attributed to fewer journalists in detention in Iran (-24) and Turkey (-23) compared to the previous year, as of December 1. However, the reduced figures do not signify an absence of arrests in these countries.

In Iran and Turkey, the pattern of repression involves a cycle of journalists facing continuous arrests and subsequent releases throughout the year. In 2023, 43 journalists were imprisoned in Turkey, and 58 in Iran. Out of the 569 detained journalists, 258 are situated in China (including Hong Kong), Myanmar, Belarus, and Vietnam.

RSF highlighted the specific targeting of Kurdish journalists, revealing that 43 journalists in Turkey underwent imprisonment in 2023. As of December 1, 2023, seven remain incarcerated, with four released for "precautionary reasons." RSF commented, "This number highlights the widespread use of intimidation arrests."

As part of an ongoing process since 2022, RSF announced that at least 13 Kurdish journalists were arrested before the April 2023 elections, with many subsequently released. (HA/VK)