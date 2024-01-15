Reports: Turkish Armed Forces hits the Syrian army in Kamishli

Following the PKK attack in northern Iraq that resulted in the death of 9 soldiers, air strikes initiated by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) continue in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of Iraq and Rojava.

Air raids on the areas controlled by the North and East Syria Autonomous Administration in Syria continued throughout the day on January 14.

It has been claimed that Turkish Armed Forces' armed unmanned aerial vehicles (SİHA) also targeted a position belonging to the Syrian army.

According to the Syrian independent news agency "North Press" (NPA), a Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) drone reportedly targeted a position belonging to the Syrian army in the village of Debanê, located 4 km southeast of Kamishli.

NPA reported that at least two Syrian soldiers lost their lives in the attack, and four others were injured. The injured soldiers were reportedly transferred to the National Hospital in Kamishli.

The Syrian-based Athar Press news website also stated that at least two Syrian soldiers lost their lives in the airstrike.

Meanwhile, the Hawar News Agency (ANHA) broadcasting from Rojava claimed that at least 5 Syrian soldiers lost their lives in the Turkish Armed Forces' drone attack.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the Syrian side regarding the attack.

Nine soldiers who lost their lives in KRG region of Iraq laid to rest

(VC/PE)