Nine soldiers who lost their lives in KRG region of Iraq laid to rest

Nine soldiers who lost their lives in the PKK attack on the Turkish Armed Forces base area in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of Iraq were laid to rest in their hometowns on Sunday (January 14).

The funeral of Infantry First Lieutenant Gökhan Delen took place in Aksaray, Infantry Specialist Sergeant Serkan Sayin's funeral in Adıyaman, Infantry Specialist Sergeant Hakan Gün's funeral in Gaziantep, Infantry Contracted Soldier Kemal Batur's funeral in Niğde, the funerals of Infantry Contracted Soldiers Müslüm Özdemir and Emrullah Gülmez in Kahramanmaraş, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Contracted Soldier Murat Atar's funeral in Ordu, Infantry Specialist Sergeant Ahmet Köroğlu's funeral in Giresun, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Contracted Soldier Muhammed Tunahan Evcin's funeral was sent to Eskişehir by air transportation.

Gökhan Delen

At the age of 31, Delen resided in the family home in Ereğlikapı Mahallesi. His mother is Zeynep Delen, and his father is Bayram Delen. Delen, who was single, had three siblings.

Serkan Sayin

Serkan Sayin was the fourth child of the family. Sayin has five siblings, and his elder brother also serves as a non-commissioned officer, it was reported.

Hakan Gün

At the age of 28, Gün was laid to rest in Gaziantep. His father is Süleyman, his mother is Hatice, and his siblings are Eda and Sena Gün.

Kemal Batur

The 23-year-old Batur was laid to rest in his hometown, the village of Himmetli in Niğde. His father is Cuma, and his mother is Hatice Batur. Batur, who was unmarried, had three siblings.

His family lives in a tent

Funerals of Infantry Contracted Soldiers Müslüm Özdemir and Emrullah Gülmez were transported to Kahramanmaraş by air after a ceremony held in Şırnak. The fathers of the soldiers waited for the arrival of the bodies at the airport.

Müslüm Özdemir

The 23-year-old Özdemir's family learned about the loss while residing in a tent, unable to heat the container they were living in. According to a report in Evrensel, the family's house collapsed in the earthquakes on February 6, and it was revealed that the parents, Ümmihani and Ali Özdemir, were staying in a tent because they couldn't heat the container they lived in. Following the news of the death, 10 heaters were left at the tent where the couple stayed.

Meanwhile, the Kahramanmaraş Governorship issued a statement regarding Özdemir's family. Despite the footage, the Governorship claimed that the reports suggesting the family lived in a tent did not "reflect the truth," stating, "In Kahramanmaraş, all tents have been completely removed, and our citizens affected by the earthquake have been relocated to Container Cities or personal containers have been delivered to them."

Passed away five days before his birthday

Emrullah Gülmez

23-year-old Gülmez's father Hasan, mother Dürdane, and his other siblings, along with his older brother Adem Gülmez, a specialist sergeant serving in Libya, attended the funeral ceremony. It was learned that Gülmez passed away five days before his birthday.

Murat Atar

The 22-year-old Atar was brought to the family home in Bolluk neighborhood of İkizce district. The martyr's mother, Selma Atar, and his siblings accepted condolences.Murat Atar, who was unmarried, had lost his father Vahip Atar in a traffic accident in 2021 it was reported.

Ahmet Köroğlu

The 30-year-old Köroğlu's parents are Şerif Ali and Fatma Köroğlu. Köroğlu was unmarried and had three siblings.

"We need unity and fraternity"

Muhammed Tunahan Evcin

The 27-year-old Evcin was laid to rest in Alpu district of Eskişehir. Before the funeral prayer, Evcin's father Nazif, mother Ferah, and siblings Erdinç and Ümmühan Evcin shed tears by the coffin.

Father Nazif Evcin, kissing his son's coffin, said, "My Muhammed was like a diamond. My Muhammed, I entrust you to Allah. On the night of Kandil, he celebrated our own festival with his friends. Pray to God, we need unity and fraternity." (AÖ/PE)

Sources: Anadolu Agency, Evrensel