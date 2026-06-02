Reports exposing visa outsourcing monopoly censored

Turkey's internet authority has blocked access to an investigative dossier exposing a visa outsourcing monopoly and the broader structure formed by states delegating visa application processes to private companies.

Four news articles published on the Kısa Dalga news site as part of the dossier titled "The Visa Empire" (Vize İmparatorluğu) have been censored. Journalist Canan Coşkun, who prepared the articles, said on social media that the series was not yet complete and that further parts were upcoming.

According to a notification by the Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK), the decision was taken under Article 8/A of Law No. 5651. This article allows for access blocks on internet content for reasons such as the right to life, safety of life and property, national security, public order, crime prevention, and protection of public health.

The investigation, coordinated by Lighthouse Reports with the participation of 14 media organizations from 12 countries, revealed that VFS Global, a leading mediation company, often offers applicants non-compulsory additional services, but these services are effectively operated as an integral part of the application.

The research stated that services such as VIP lounges, SMS notification, courier, document scanning, and printing turned into invisible additional costs for applicants.

The reports published on Kısa Dalga examined the Turkey operations of VFS Global, its business partner in Turkey, Gateway Management, the business relations of company owner Halis Ali Çakmak, and alleged connections with former Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The series also included allegations of monopolization in visa processes, black market intermediaries, and the experiences of applicants.

(HA/VK)