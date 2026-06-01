Rare sperm whale sighting off Hatay coast

A sperm whale has been spotted off the coast of Hatay in southern Turkey, near the point where the Asi River meets the Mediterranean Sea.

Members of the Hatay Diving Center noticed activity in the water while returning to the coast by boat from a diving event, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) reporting.

Realizing it was a whale, the divers followed the animal for a while and recorded footage using a mobile phone camera before the whale disappeared from sight.

🟢 Hatay’ın Samandağ ilçesi açıklarında balina görüldü



🗣️ Anatomist ve Yaban Hayatı Fotoğrafçısı Dr. Pedram Türkoğlu: “Dünya’nın yaşayan en büyük dişli predatörü sularımızda yaşıyor. Ne büyük bir ayrıcalık!” https://t.co/ao5BaSNiBx pic.twitter.com/hVHheBABHJ — bianet (@bianet_org) June 1, 2026