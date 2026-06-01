Rare sperm whale sighting off Hatay coast
A sperm whale has been spotted off the coast of Hatay in southern Turkey, near the point where the Asi River meets the Mediterranean Sea.
Members of the Hatay Diving Center noticed activity in the water while returning to the coast by boat from a diving event, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) reporting.
Realizing it was a whale, the divers followed the animal for a while and recorded footage using a mobile phone camera before the whale disappeared from sight.
🟢 Hatay’ın Samandağ ilçesi açıklarında balina görüldü— bianet (@bianet_org) June 1, 2026
🗣️ Anatomist ve Yaban Hayatı Fotoğrafçısı Dr. Pedram Türkoğlu: “Dünya’nın yaşayan en büyük dişli predatörü sularımızda yaşıyor. Ne büyük bir ayrıcalık!” https://t.co/ao5BaSNiBx pic.twitter.com/hVHheBABHJ
Anatomist and wildlife photographer Dr. Pedram Türkoğlu said on social media that seeing these whales is extremely difficult due to their long dive times:
"The world's largest living toothed predator lives in our waters. What a great privilege! To those who know its value... Sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus).
"Globally, its species is vulnerable (IUCN VU). It is extremely difficult to see due to long diving times. Generally, bioacoustic (sound) studies are conducted. The majestic giants of the Mediterranean are a subject just as sensitive as the Anatolian leopard. Their records are worth gold. Care must be taken."
(TY/VK)