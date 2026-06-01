TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
ECOLOGY
DP: Date Published: 01.06.2026 17:21 1 June 2026 17:21
 ~  MO: Modified On: 01.06.2026 17:29 1 June 2026 17:29
Read Read:  1 minute

Rare sperm whale sighting off Hatay coast

Divers noticed the whale and recorded it with their phones.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Rare sperm whale sighting off Hatay coast
Photos: AA

A sperm whale has been spotted off the coast of Hatay in southern Turkey, near the point where the Asi River meets the Mediterranean Sea.

Members of the Hatay Diving Center noticed activity in the water while returning to the coast by boat from a diving event, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) reporting.

Realizing it was a whale, the divers followed the animal for a while and recorded footage using a mobile phone camera before the whale disappeared from sight.

Enlarge Image

Anatomist and wildlife photographer Dr. Pedram Türkoğlu said on social media that seeing these whales is extremely difficult due to their long dive times:

"The world's largest living toothed predator lives in our waters. What a great privilege! To those who know its value... Sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus).

"Globally, its species is vulnerable (IUCN VU). It is extremely difficult to see due to long diving times. Generally, bioacoustic (sound) studies are conducted. The majestic giants of the Mediterranean are a subject just as sensitive as the Anatolian leopard. Their records are worth gold. Care must be taken." 

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top