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DP: Date Published: 06.05.2026 11:58 6 May 2026 11:58
 ~  MO: Modified On: 06.05.2026 12:00 6 May 2026 12:00
Read Read:  1 minute

Rare black stork spotted in Bartın

Nature conservation personnel recorded the bird while it was feeding.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Rare black stork spotted in Bartın
AA

A black stork, a bird species rarely seen in Turkey, was spotted in the province of Bartın,.

Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) teams noticed the stork feeding in a stream during hunting protection activities, according to Anadolu Agency (AA). The bird was recorded on a mobile phone by the teams. It disappeared from view after searching for food in the water for some time.

The black stork is a migratory species belonging to the Ciconiidae family that mostly lives in forested areas away from humans. Unlike the white stork, it avoids settlements, making it more difficult to observe.

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The species generally feeds on fish, frogs, and small vertebrates in streams, lakes, and wetlands. Turkey is located on the migration routes of the black stork, which can be observed during its passage particularly in the spring and autumn months.

Due to its relatively low population and shrinking habitats, the black stork is considered a species in need of protection in many regions. (TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
animals wildlife
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